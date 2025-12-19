CAT 2025 Result: Link, Steps to Check

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is releasing the result of CAT 2025 (Common Admission Test 2025) along with the Toppers List on its website iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2025: Timeline

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode had conducted computer based CAT 2025 exam on Sunday November 30, 2025 at test centres spread across around 170 cities in India.

The exams were conducted in three slots each of 02 hours. The first slot was conducted from 08:30 am to 10:30 am, second slot was held from 12:30 pm to 02:30 pm, and the last and final slot was held on 03:30 pm to 05:30 pm.

As per IIM Kozhikode, around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.95 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 86%.

The CAT 2025 this year was comprised of 68 questions across Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA) to be solved in 120 minutes.

After appearing in the exam, some candidates said the CAT 2025 was more or less same as the last year whereas some students said it was slightly more difficult if compared with CAT 2024.

CAT 2025 Answer Key

After successfully conducting the CAT 2025 exam, IIM Kozhikode published the official answer key (Provisional) on December 04, 2025.

After publishing the Provisional Answer Key , the organizing body asked candidates to raise objections till December 10, 2025.

After analysing the objections raised by the candidates, the IIM published the CAT Final Answer Key on December 17, 2025.

CAT 2025 Result

Following the release of CAT 2025 Final Answer Key, The Indian Institutes of Management Kozhikode is now all set to release the scorcard along with the merit list containing the names of CAT Toppers.

Candidates who had appeared for CAT 2025 can check their CAT score following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website: " iimcat.ac.in ".

". Step 2: Click on log-in button under Registered Candidates link



Step 3: Enter user ID and password

Step 4: Type the 7 chracter code shown in the imageLog in and click on the relevant link to download CAT 2025 result in PDF

The CAT 2025 score is valid only till December 31, 2026 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

CAT 2024 Toppers

The CAT 2024 was conducted on November 24 across 170 cities with 2.93 lakh participants. The CAT result last year was declared on December 19, 2024.

As per the CAT 2024 result data released by IIM Calcutta, 14 candidates from different states had scored a perfect 100 percentile. The maximum of them were from Maharashtra.

Also, as many as 29 candidates had secured 99.99% percentile – and again maximum are from Maharashtra in CAT 2024.

On the other hand, 14 candidates had scored 100 percentile and were declared as CAT Toppers, according to the CAT 2023 Merit List released by The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM).

