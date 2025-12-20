Over 25L registered for (CBSE) CTET 2026

Over 25 lakh candidates from across India have registered for the Central Teaching Eligibility Test 2026 (CTET 2026), the CBSE said

The CBSE had earlier said it will conduct the CTET 2026 on Sunday February 08, 2026.

Accordingly, the CBSE opened the registration window on November 27, 2025. The last date of application was December 18, 2025.

“In the duration of 22 days time given for online application submission for CTET during 27/11/2025 to 18/12/2025, a total number of 25,30,436 candidates have completed their online application for CTET which will be conducted in February 2026”, the CBSE said in a statement.

The CBSE further said that the registration for CTET 2026 has seen a sharp rise as compared to the last two exams.

The CBSE said a total of 20,25,554 candidates had registered for CTET July 2024 exams whereas CTET December 2024 had seen the registration of 16,72,748 candidates.

In means CTET February 2026 has seen over 5 lakh more registration as compared to July 2024 and around 10 lakh more if compared with December 2024 exam.

The CBSE further said that candidates were in a rush for registration in the last three days.

“During last 3 days of application submission i.e. on 16th, 17th & 18th December 2025, the number of candidates' registered was 1,93,182 3,53,218 and 4,14,981 respectively”, the CBSE said.

CTET 2026: Next Step

The candidates who have registered for the Central Teaching Eligibility Test should now wait for their admit card.

The CBSE has not confirmed the exact date and time to release e-admit card of the registered candidates. It will however release it a week before the scheduled teacher eligibility test.

The CBSE further said that the candidates will be required to download e-Admit Card from CTET official website and appear for the examination at the given Centre.

“In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections”, the CBSE said.

CTET 2026 Exam Pattern

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year will be held on February 08, 2026.

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test comprises of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Exams for both the papers will be of 02:30 hours and will be held as per the following schedule.

CTET 2026 Paper 1 will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM on February 08, 2026 (Evening Shift)

CTET 2026 Paper 2 will be conducted from 09:30 AM to 12:00 Noon on February 08, 2026 (Morning Shift)

Paper 1 is for candidates who wish to opt classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8.

The question papers are of objective in nature meaning there will be multiple options for every question.

"All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking", the CTET 2026 Information Bulletin said.

