UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card: Link, Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing on its official website 'ugcnet.nta.nic.in' the Admit Card and Hall Tickets of the candidates who have registered for the UGC NET December 2025

NTA UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing on its official website 'ugcnet.nta.nic.in' the Admit Card and Hall Tickets of the candidates who have registered for the UGC NET December 2025.

UGC NET 2025 Schedule

Online application for UGC NET December 2025 was started on October 07, 2025. The last date of application was November 07, 2025.

As per the exam schedule released by the NTA, UGC NET will be held from December 31, 2025 to January 07, 2026 in online i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, across India in two shifts.

Each shift will be of 180 minutes i.e. 03 hours.

The exam begins on December 31, 2025 when the test will be held only in morning shifts i.e. from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The NTA UGC NET 2025 exam on January 02, 03, 05, 06 and 07 will be held in morning as well as afternoon shift (from 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm).

UGC NET Admit Card

The NTA had on December 20, 2025 released the Advance Intimation of Examination City Allotted to the Applicants of the UGC NET December 2025 Exam.

Candidates should note that the Advance Intimation of Examination City is not admit card. The NTA will now release the admit card or hall ticket of the registered candidates on its official website any time.

The admit card is the compulsory document to appear in the NTA UGC NET December 2025.

Steps to Download UGC NET 2025 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website: " ugcnet.nta.nic.in "

" Step 2: Click on the link marked as "UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card"

Enter User ID and Password

Click on the link to download your admit card

Take a printout

Candidates are advised to properly check the downloaded admit card for correct name, photo, exam centre and shift. In case of any error students are advised to contact the National Testing Agency (NTA).

UGC NET December 2025: Important Dates

Date of Notification: October 07, 2025

Application start date: October 07, 2025

Last date of application: November 07, 2025 up to 11.59 PM

Date of Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form: November 10 to 12, 2025

Announcement of Exam City: December 20, 2025

Downloading of Admit Card: Any moment

Date of UGC NET December 2025 Exam: From December 31 to January 07, 2026

Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Key(s): To be Intimated Later

NTA UGC NET December 2025 Result Date: To be Intimated Later

About UGC NET 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts UGC NET to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for:

Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor

Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.

Admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges.

The The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its notification further said that it will conduct UGC NET December 2025 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC-NET December 2025 Eligibility Criteria

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Humanities and Social Science (including languages), Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test.

However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and shall be considered eligible for award of JRF/eligibility for Assistant Professor only after they have passed their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination with at least 55% marks (50% marks in case of OBC-NCL/ SC / ST / PwD/PwBD / Third gender category candidates). Such candidates must complete their Master’s degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of marks, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic