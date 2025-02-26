Samsung, Hyundai Motor announce 1st RedCap trial on private 5G Network

Samsung Electronics Wednesday February 26, 2025 announced the success of the industry's first end-to-end Reduced Capability (RedCap) trial over a private 5G network with Hyundai Motor Company

Seoul: Samsung Electronics Wednesday February 26, 2025 announced the success of the industry's first end-to-end Reduced Capability (RedCap) trial over a private 5G network with Hyundai Motor Company.

The company said said the trial will be showcased at the Samsung booth during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025.

Samsung and Hyundai Motor have been working together to transform the latter's Ulsan Plant - the world’s single largest automobile plant, which produces an average of 6,000, vehicles per day, as a part of their smart factory innovation.

"With Samsung, Hyundai Motor has launched an advanced private 5G network to connect and efficiently manage numerous devices and manufacturing systems across its plant, ensuring real-time data upload and download", the tech giant said.

A high-performance network with reliable connectivity is crucial for automotive manufacturers to control and optimize smart factory automation systems, as well as properly operate their manufacturing systems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), which deliver parts to the designated production lines.

Industry First End to End RedCap Trial

The two companies carried out end-to-end RedCap technology tests at Samsung’s private 5G network testbed, located at its R&D Center in January this year.

It was aimed to verify RedCap capabilities and integrated performance across the whole network from vehicle inspection terminal to private 5G core, radios and management system.

"For this trial, Samsung used its RedCap-powered private 5G network solutions including its virtualized 5G Core, baseband units, radios supporting 4.7 GHz band, and an integrated Network Management System", the company said.

Hyundai D Scan

The trial also focused on integrating Hyundai Motor’s Diagnostic Scan (D Scan) featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System into Samsung’s private 5G network.

This device is developed by Hyundai Motor to be used at its smart factories via wireless communications between vehicles and D Scan to automatically inspect and efficiently determine whether vehicles have been assembled correctly before releasing finished cars.

Compared to the old Wi-Fi system, the companies achieved a more seamless, real-time inspection data transmission with high speed and reliable 5G connectivity.

RedCap is considered a catalyst for the widespread adoption of private 5G networks at manufacturing facilities, construction sites, academic campuses and more.

This technology streamlines 5G connectivity for small-size 5G IoT (IoST) devices such as industrial sensors and wearables by lowering complexity and more importantly, increasing battery life while still ensuring the desired data speeds.

