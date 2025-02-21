Peanuts in Your Diet Can Keep Doctor Away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, most of us have been told this many times. But, the same can happen if you add peanuts in your diet, a new research said

Friday February 21, 2025 3:59 PM , ummid.com News Network

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, most of us have been told this many times. But, the same can happen if you add peanuts in your diet, a new research said.

"For those looking to make dietary changes to improve their health, peanuts can make a difference", The Peanut Institute said highlighting how peanuts and peanut butter support healthy bodies and provide much-needed nutrition around the world.

"It's a little-known fact but peanut butter was originally invented in 1895 as a way to provide nutrients to older adults who couldn't chew meat", the institute said.

"19 Vitamins"

According to Samara Sterling, Ph D, a Nutrition Scientist and Director of Research for The Peanut Institute, peanuts and peanut butter are low-cost food having a nutrient-dense makeup of 19 vitamins and minerals plus protein and fiber that can save lives.

Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTFs) are peanut-based products specially formulated to treat severe malnutrition by promoting weight gain, strength and overall health.

With the support of world-wide partners, RUTFs have been a lifeline for millions of adults and children in impoverished areas.

"And, while peanuts and peanut butter are used for critical nutrition interventions, their daily benefits are also significant", the institute said.

Research has shown that opting for plant-based protein, like peanuts, versus animal-based protein is a healthy choice that's associated with a reduced risk of overall mortality and cardiovascular disease mortality.

Other studies have found that switching from meat to plant protein can help increase life expectancy.

A Long Life

The connection between peanuts and longevity has been found in the study of different "Blue Zones" around the world. These zones have life expectancies that are extraordinarily higher than average.

During an eight-year study, researchers found that many of the diets popular in the Blue Zones shared a common theme: they were usually plant-based; emphasized whole foods; and used beans and legumes to provide much of their protein.

Diabetes Superfoods

Longevity is just one of the benefits peanuts offer.

They've also been shown to be protective against diseases, including certain cancers (esophageal, prostate, colon, pancreatic and certain types of breast cancer), as well as effective in preventing and managing Type-2 diabetes and reducing inflammation

As low-glycemic foods, peanuts and peanut butter are digested more slowly, which helps prevent sugar spikes that can lead to crashes.

It's just one reason why the American Diabetes Association lists nuts as "Diabetes Superfoods".

Planet Friendly

When taking the health of the planet into consideration, peanuts are a smart choice.

The cultivation and production of peanuts create lower levels of CO2 compared to other protein sources, including meat, eggs and cheese. Plus, since they're legumes, peanuts don't require as much water to grow as other nuts.

In fact, they need less than half the water almonds do.

Finally, as George Washington Carver demonstrated centuries ago, peanuts replenish nitrogen in the soil, which makes them great for crop rotation. Peanuts also have a second life as their hulls, husks and oil are repurposed as animal feed and biodiesel.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.