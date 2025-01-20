Who braided Israeli Captive: Netizens debate as Hamas released 3 hostages

The Palestinian Resistance Groups Sunday January 19, 2025 released 3 Israeli hostages, all females namely - Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher, sparking debate over their convivial appearance

Gaza Strip: The Palestinian Resistance Groups Sunday January 19, 2025 released 3 Israeli hostages, all females namely - Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher, sparking debate over their convivial appearance.

The Al Qassam Brigade fighters were in full military uniform as they arrived in a black sedan with the female Israeli captives to hand them over to the waiting Red Cross SUV.

The Israeli captives were handed over to Red Cross officials as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians gathered at as-Saraya Square in Gaza City to watch the prisoners swap.

As many as 90 Palestinian prisoners will be released in exchange of the 3 Israeli captives as per the term of the Gaza Ceasefire deal finalised between Hamas and Israeli and which came to force Sunday morning.

[The Palestinian prisoners who will be released today as part of the first phase of the exchange deal have arrived at the Israeli Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah.]

Israeli Captives Braided, Smiling

Video footages and images of the Israeli captives shared on social media platforms during their release showed them smiling, cordial and also braided.

The convivial appearance of the Israeli captives who remained with the Palestinian Resistance Fighters for around 471 days has sparked debates on internet.

"Lol... this is so horrifying isn't it? They are even braid the hair of Israeli female prisoners?" a social media users who identifies on X as 'Aditya Juans Mandagie' wrote.

Another social media users, Nida Khan Yousufzai, tagging an image of one of the female Israeli captives released today wondered, "Who braided the Israeli captive? Serious Question (sic)."

"They braided the Israeli captive’s hair? Lol", one more X user wrote while sharing the virale image.

Yet another social media user sharing the video of the Israeli captives wrote, "Aww look at them, all neat with limbs intact. And braided hair (sic)".

Aww look at them, all neat with limbs intact. And braided hair.



Israeli hostage release video pic.twitter.com/BTm821cIsL — (@TimmiB_) January 19, 2025

Some social media users also highlighted one the Israeli hostages sporting a Palestinian flag.

"Resistance even braided her hair and made her look pretty while preparing her to hand over to Israel in exchange for its own prisoners..... She is even wearing a Palestinian necklace", a social media user wrote.

The netizens also hailed the treatment of the Israeli hostages in Hamas custody despite facing genocide and acute shortage of food supplies in Gaza.

"Despite a genocide & famine in Gaza, the Zionist prisoners were well treated well-fed and protected. And it is even more incredible that Israel could not secure release of even a single one through force... True character of a Muslim resistance. Compare that with what the Zionist maniacs and perverts did in Gaza...", a netizen wrote on X.

