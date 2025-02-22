Trump tweaks his Gaza 'takeover' plan

In an important shift, U.S. President Donald Trump Friday retracted his Gaza “takeover” plan and forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

Saturday February 22, 2025 9:37 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Washington: In an important shift, U.S. President Donald Trump Friday retracted his Gaza “takeover” plan and forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

Soon after taking charge as the 47th U.S. President on January 20, 2025, Trump had vowed to “takeover” Gaza simultaneously asking Egypt and Jordan to open doors for Palestinians.

He later also said he will “own” Gaza and make it “Riviera of the Middle East for the world people”.

His repeated comments sparked a huge outrage all across the world, especially in the Muslim and Arab world.

Following the outrage Trump now changed his stand now saying he will “recommend” and not impose his Gaza takeover plan.

“I’ll tell you, the way to do it is my plan. I think that’s the plan that really works. But, I’m not forcing it, I’m just going to sit back and recommend it”, Trump said in White House.

“And then the US would own the site. There’d be no Hamas, and there’d be development and you’d start all over again with a clean plate”, he added.

Arab Summit

Trump's changed stand came as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted a meeting of leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, and Egypt in Riyadh on Friday.

The meeting discussed joint efforts in support of the Palestinian cause, and developments in Gaza, along with other regional and international issues, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The informal meeting of the Arab leaders called ahead of extraordinary Arab Summit conevened by Egypt on March 04, 2025.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.