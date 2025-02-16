3 vs 369: Israel, Palestine completes 6th batch of exchange deal

Sunday February 16, 2025

Gaza/Tel Aviv: The Palestinian Resistance groups led by Hamas Saturday February 15, 2025 released three captives in exchange of 369 Palestinians, some of them languishing in Israeli prisons for more than two decades.

The three captives were first released and handed over to Red Cross officials in Gaza by masked al Qassam fighters.

The captives released Saturday as part of the 6th batch of exchange deal included Russian-Israeli Alexander Troufanov, Argentine-Israeli Yair Horn, and US-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen.

Russian Foreign Ministry thanked “all parties involved” for ensuring the release of Alexander Troufanov. The foreign ministry however did not mention Israel in its “thanksgiving” message. Israel fumed over its omission by the Russians.

369 Palestinians set free

In exchange of the three captives taken hostage on October 07, 2023 during operation al Aqsa flood, the Zionist regime set free 369 Palestinians – some of them in Israeli jails since last 23 years.

Among them were three brothers - Musa, Ibrahim, and Khalil Sarahneh, from the town of Silwan in Occupied Jerusalem. They had spent 23 years in Israeli prison.

Freed Palestinian detainees received a hero's welcome upon their arrival in Gaza after being released as part of the prisoner exchange deal under the Gaza ceasefire agreement. pic.twitter.com/8dVt7goEHK — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 15, 2025

Other Palestinian detainees who were released Saturday included Saeed Shtayyeh, from the West Bank, Imad Dahnoun, Palestinian scholar Iyad Haribat, Ahmad Shaqoura from Gaza, Bahauddin Nasr and Iyad Abed.

Two Palestinian Journalists Ahmed Shuqoura and Yousef al-Hendi were also among the 369 detainees released Saturday February 15, 2025.

‘Signs of torture’

Visible signs of torture were noticed on the body of Wael Jumaa following his release Saturday as part of the prisoner exchange deal with the Israeli occupation. His condition has raised serious concerns about the treatment of detainees in Israeli prisons.

Another freed Palestinian detainee from Gaza recounted the torture they endured in Israeli occupation prisons, describing how the prison administration deliberately infected their food with viruses, causing severe illness.

Gaza | Palestinian detainees, released today as part of the prisoner exchange deal, and their families burn the uniforms that Israeli prison guards forced to wear, emblazoned with the Star of David and the phrase “We will not forgive, we will not forget.” pic.twitter.com/DzSpKSACNm — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 15, 2025

Upon their release, the Palestinians burnt the uniforms that Israeli prison guards forced to wear, emblazoned with the Star of David and the phrase “We will not forgive, we will not forget.”

Some Israeli media claimed that Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, was set for release Saturday in the sixth batch of the exchange deal. Yedioth Ahronoth reported his release despite his name not being on the official list.

However, the world renowned doctor, has not been released yet.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya was kidnapped after the occupation forces raided and later burnt the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza in December 2024.

[Palestinian Journalists Ahmed Shuqoura released Saturday was detained on December 09, 2023. This is Shaqoura, before and after his imprisonment in Israeli jails.]

The latest update revealed he is being tortured in the Israeli custody and his life is in danger .

Meanwhile, talks for the second phase of the current deal that were supposed to begin on day 16 of phase one started on January 19, 2025, have largely been stalled because of a lot of elements.

These include Trump’s idea for the U.S. to own Gaza and forcibly displace Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt. Now, this suggestion has been rejected by both countries and all other countries in the region.

Reports within Israeli media indicate that Netanyahu wants to prolong and extend phase one of the deal to secure the release of all Israeli captives without committing to stop the genocide in Gaza rather than moving on to phase two, for which negotiations have been largely stalled.

In a related development, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announces the receipt of 1,800 MK84 bombs, which were sent by U.S. President Donald Trump.

With the 6th batch of prisoners-hostages swap, the total number of Israeli hostages released so far has reached 19 and the number of Palestinian prisoners whe became free has come to 1,135.

In first batch, 90 Palestinians were released in exchange of 03 Israelis on January 19 , as many as 200 Palestinians were released in exchange of 04 Palestinians in second batch on January 25, a total of 110 Palestinians were released in exchange of 03 Israelis in 3rd batch on January 30 , 4th batch of 183 Palestinians were released last Saturday Feb 01 in exchange of 3 Israelis, and thr 5th batch of exchange saw release of 3 captives for 183 Palestinians detainees on February 08, 2025 .

Palestinian Resistance figthers have agreed to release as many as 33 captives in exchage of around 1,900 Palestinian detainees in the first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal.

