Massive outrage against Netanyahu’s ‘Palestine in Saudi Arabia’ rhetoric

Monday February 10, 2025 8:57 AM , ummid.com News Network

From OIC to Arab Parliament, and from Qatar, Pakistan, UAE, Egypt and Hamas, Netanyahu’s rhetoric that Saudi Arabia should establish a Palestinian State in its territory has sparked a massive outrage.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the largest block of 57 Muslim countries, termed Netanyahu’s remarks an incitement against Saudi Arabia and an infringement on its sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity, in flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The OIC stressed that these racist remarks are part of the Israeli occupying power's ongoing denial of the historical, political, and legal rights of the authentic Palestinian people in their homeland, representing a desperate Israeli attempt to circumvent the national rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to return, self-determination, and the establishment of their independent state on their soil.

“Flagrant violation of international law”

The OIC, which had earlier declared East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, renewed its rejection of the plans and attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land, condemning this action as ethnic cleansing, a crime, and a flagrant violation of international law.

The OIC reiterated its call for the international community to intensify efforts to end the illegal Israeli colonial occupation and settlement in Palestinian territories and to ensure the sovereignty of the State of Palestine over the land occupied since 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The angry OIC reaction came in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s taunts that if Saudi Arabia wished to establish a Palestinian State, it should do it in its territory.

“Saudi Arabia has a huge territory and it can establish the State of Palestine in the Kingdom”, Netanyahu said while talking to Israeli media.

Netanyahu’s rhetoric came in the wake of Saudi Arabia’s repeated and firm stand that the establishment of Palestinian State is the only solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

Doubling down Netanyahu’s outrageous remarks, one of his cabinet colleagues said, “Saudi Arabia and other Arab states have huge territories and those demanding Palestinian State are free to do so in their territories. We won’t object”.

“These dangerous and irresponsible statements underscore the approach of the Israeli occupation forces in their disrespect for international laws, treaties, and the sovereignty of nations”, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General, Jasem Albudaiwi, said.

‘State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital’

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Speaker of the Arab Parliament Mohammed Ahmed Al-Yamahi while condemning Netanyahu’s latest rhetoric, reaffirmed that the establishment of a Palestinian state will only take place on the land occupied in 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Pakistan, Egypt, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and Oman too had condemned Netanyahu’s outrageous comments.

“A just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East depends on safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people, preventing their displacement, and establishing an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty”, the Muslim countries said.

They emphasized that this stance aligns with international resolutions and the principles of international law, ensuring lasting stability in the region, according to Saudi Gazette.

Arab Summit

Meanwhile, Egypt has called emergency Arab Summit on February 27, 2025 to discuss “the latest serious developments” concerning the Palestinian territories, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The “emergency Arab summit” comes as Egypt has been rallying regional support against US President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan while establishing US control over the coastal territory, according to Arab News.

The Foreign Ministry said the summit was called “after extensive consultations by Egypt at the highest levels with Arab countries in recent days, including Palestine, which requested the summit, to address the latest serious developments regarding the Palestinian cause.”

