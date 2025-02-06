Problem is Israeli occupation: Saudi Royal rebukes Trump Gaza plan

Rejecting Donald Trump's proposal of Gaza takeover as a way-out for peace in the region, Saudi Royal Prince Turki Al-Faisal reminded the U.S. President that the problem is Israeli Occupation and not Palestinians

Thursday February 6, 2025 10:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Prince Turki Al-Faisal in his office. (File Image/X)]

Washington: Rejecting Donald Trump's proposal of Gaza takeover as a way-out for peace in the region, Saudi Royal Prince Turki Al-Faisal reminded the U.S. President that the problem is Israeli Occupation and not Palestinians.

“It is a fantasy to think that ethnic cleansing in the 21st century can be condoned by a world community that stays on it behind, and does not respond to that,” Prince Turki told presenter Christiane Amanpour in an interview with CNN.

“The problem in Palestine is not the Palestinians. It is the Israeli occupation. And this has been clear and understood by everybody”, Prince Turki said.

Prince Turki Al-Faisal’s stand is in line with the United Nations and International Court of Justice (ICJ). The UN has in fact in a resolution passed in September last year had asked Israel to end the occupation of the Palestinian lands.

The UN resolution followed a verdict by ICJ which called Israel “illegal occupying power”.

The ICJ in its ruling also said that Israeli occupation of Palestine “must end earlier than later”.

"Mad Ethnic Cleansing Plan"

Prince Turki Al-Faisal - former Saudi Arabia envoy to United States who also headed the Kingdom’s intelligence services, urged the world to unitedly oppose Trump's "mad ethnic cleansing plan".

He said Trump’s plan was based on the position of Israeli extremist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, “the ultimate ethnic cleanser,” who recently resigned as national security minister over the Gaza ceasefire.

President Trump's proposal will only mean "more conflict and more bloodshed," warns former Saudi intel chief Prince Turki al Faisal. "It is a fantasy to think that ethnic cleansing in the 21st century can be condoned... There's no way that I can explain it." pic.twitter.com/nxRgtuE9Ja — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) February 5, 2025

Trump’s words were a “total acceptance of the Israeli position by the American government,” Prince Turki said, adding that this approach had been gaining support in US political circles over the past two years.

Prince Turki said that if Trump visited Saudi Arabia, he is likely to receive “an earful” from the Saudi leadership about “not just the wisdom of what he is proposing, but the downright unfairness and injustice”, Saudi daily Arab News reported citing the CNN interview.

