34 Prominent Muslim Reformers of The 20th Century

Here is the list of 34 influential figures who, directly or indirectly, contributed to the advancement of science, the promotion of scientific temper, rational thought, intellectual inquiry, and interfaith relations within the Islamic world

Tuesday February 25, 2025 0:06 AM , Dr. M.I.H. Farooqi

[Representative image]

After several centuries of intellectual decline in the Islamic world and a prolonged period of stagnation for Muslims globally, several 19th-century scholars, such as Syed Ahmed Khan and Mohammed Abduh, took the initiative to remind Muslims of their rich intellectual heritage and the pressing reality of their current backwardness.

They emphasized that this decline stemmed from their detachment from science and the modern world. Nevertheless, these reformers laid the foundation for modern Muslim education in India and other parts of the Islamic world.

The groundwork laid by these 19th-century thinkers significantly influenced 20th-century reformers such as Dahlan of Indonesia, Maulana Azad, Sir Muhammad Iqbal and Shibli Nomani of India, Atatürk of Turkey, Ali Shariati of Iran, Ismail al-Faruqi of the U.S., and Taha Husain of Egypt.

These scholars worked tirelessly to convince the wider Muslim community that Islamic principles are compatible with modern values, including democracy and human rights.

Their efforts led to the establishment of various institutions across the Muslim world, which became centers for progressive thought and learning.

It is important to recognize that during this period, numerous Ulema (religious scholars) from various Islamic countries played significant - sometimes diverse, roles in advancing the cause of Islam.

Their contributions left a lasting impact on large sections of the Ummah. Some of the most influential among them include:

Shah Waliullah Muhaddis Dehlawi (1703-1762), Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab (1703–1792), Shah Ismail Shaheed Dehlvi (1779 –1831), Syed Nazeer Husain Dehlawi (1805-1902), Ahmed Raza Khan Barelvi (1856–1921), Syed Abul A'la Maududi (1903–1979), Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (1902–1989), Muhammad Ilyas Kandhlawi (1885–1944).



Notable 20th-Century Reformers

Following is the list of influential figures who, directly or indirectly, contributed to the advancement of science, the promotion of scientific temper, rational thought, intellectual inquiry, and interfaith relations within the Islamic world.

1. Abdul Majid Daryabadi (1892–1977, India) -- Renowned Islamic scholar, journalist, and Quran commentator. He was a rare blend of traditional Islamic scholarship and modern intellectual inquiry.

2. Abdul Malik Karim Amrullah (Hamka) (1908–1981, Indonesia) -- Like Muhammad Abduh and Rashid Rida, he advocated for rational Islamic thought and opposed blind traditionalism.

3. Abul Hasan Ali Hasani Nadvi, Maulana (1914–1999, India) -- An internationally known Islamic scholar and prolific writer, he served as Chancellor of Nadwatul Ulema, Lucknow.

He played a crucial role in shaping the institution’s direction and its influence within the Islamic world.

He observed that” after the 16th century, Muslims lost interest in scientific inquiry and focused more on metaphysical sciences, which hindered intellectual progress”.

4. Abul Kalam Azad (1888–1958, India) -- India’s first Education Minister, he was instrumental in establishing institutes and colleges for higher scientific learning.

He noted that after the 16th century, Christians adopted the Muslim approach to progressive thinking and inquiry, while Muslims, in contrast, embraced the medieval Christian mindset of superstition and stagnation.

5. Ahmad Dahlan (1868–1923, Indonesia) -- Founder of the Muhammadiyah movement, one of Indonesia’s largest Islamic organizations. He emphasized modern education and the return to the Quran and Sunnah. His movement led to the establishment of hundreds of schools, universities, and hospitals in Indonesia.

6. Alexander Russell Webb (1846–1916, USA) -- One of the first prominent American converts to Islam, he actively promoted Islam in the West through writings, lectures, and interfaith dialogue.

7. Ali Shariati Mazinani (1933–1977, Iran) -- Blended Islamic thought with socialist and revolutionary ideals, inspiring political and religious reform movements.

8. Bashir Husain Zaidi, Col. (1898–1982, India) -- Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University. Played a crucial role in the expansion of the university’s academic programs and research initiatives, especially in the sciences.

9. Burhanuddin al-Helmy (1911–1969, Malaysia) -- Advocated for Malaysian independence and the establishment of a modern Islamic-based governance system.

10. Fazlur Rahman Malik (1919–1988, Pakistan) -- A liberal reformer who emphasized the revival of independent reasoning (ijtihad).

He argued that science once flourished in the Muslim world because it fulfilled Quranic injunctions.

11. Gamal Abdel Nasser (1918–1970, Egypt) -- A leader in the Non-Aligned Movement alongside Tito and Nehru, he worked for international peace and promoted modernization in Egypt.

12. Hakim Ajmal Khan (1868–1927, India) -- A multifaceted personality—physician, scholar, and nationalist leader. Played a key role in the development of herbal medicine and founded the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College in Delhi.

He was also one of the founders of Jamia Millia Islamia, reflecting his progressive vision for education.

13. Hasan al-Banna (1906–1949, Egypt) -- Sought to establish modern governance rooted in Islamic principles and founded the Muslim Brotherhood.

14. Hasyim Asy'ari (1871–1947, Indonesia) -- Founder of Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia’s largest Islamic organization. Advocated for a balance between traditionalism and modernism.

15. Husain Ahmad Madani (1879–1957, India) -- Played a significant role in India's independence movement and was a strong advocate for Hindu-Muslim unity. His legacy continues to inspire peace and harmony.

16. Ismail al-Faruqi (1921–1986, Palestine/USA) -- A scholar known for his work in Islamic studies and interfaith dialogue. Founded the International Institute of Islamic Thought (IIIT).

17. Kemal Atatürk (1881–1938, Turkey) -- Founder and first President of the Republic of Turkey. Modernized Turkey’s educational system, encouraged European ways of life, introduced the Latin alphabet, and promoted women's emancipation.

18. Malcolm X (el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz) (1925–1965, USA) -- Embraced Islam and promoted racial equality within an Islamic framework. Advocated for unity among Muslims worldwide.

19. Malek Bennabi (1905–1973, Algeria) -- Argued that the decline of Islamic civilization was due to a lack of intellectual creativity and new ideas. Stressed the need for an environment that empowered individuals.

20. Mehmet Akif Ersoy (1873–1936, Turkey) -- Islamic modernist, poet, and author of Turkey’s national anthem. Advocated for Islamic revival through education and ethical reform.

21. Mohammad Natsir (1908–1993, Indonesia) -- Islamic thinker and politician. Emphasized democracy, education, and an Islamic-oriented yet pluralistic society.

22. Muhammad Ali, Maulana (1878–1931, India) -- A prominent leader of the Khilafat Movement and a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi. Strongly promoted Hindu-Muslim unity and independence.

23. Mohammed Hussein Haikal (1888–1956, Egypt) -- Influenced by Muhammad Abduh’s reforms, he emphasized that Islamic civilization was historically built on science and rationalism—the same foundation on which Western civilization thrives today. Author of The Life of Muhammad (Hayat Muhammad).

24. Muhammad Asad (1900–1992, Austria/Pakistan) -- A convert to Islam and author of The Road to Mecca. Advocated for the revival of Islamic values in modern governance.

25. Muhammad Iqbal (1877–1938, India) -- Philosopher and poet who envisioned a reformed Muslim identity based on ijtihad and education. Believed that education was the key solution to the Ummah’s challenges.

26. Muhammad Rashid Rida (1869–1935, Egypt ) -- A disciple of Abduh, he led modernization efforts and advocated for greater openness to science.

27. Musa Bigiev (1870–1949, Tatarstan) -- Referred to as the “Luther of Islam,” he was a key figure in the Jadid movement for educational and religious reform.

28. Said Nursî (1877–1960, Turkey) --Opposed Atatürk’s policies but promoted a peaceful Islamic revival, emphasizing the compatibility of Islam with modern science.

29. Sheikh Mahmoud Shaltut (1893–1963, Egypt)--A leading scholar of the Abduh school of thought, he rose to become the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

30. Shibli Nomani (1857–1914, India) -- Islamic scholar with a modern outlook. Founder of Shibli National College and Darul Mussanifin (House of Writers) in Azamgarh.

31. Syed Ameer Ali (1849–1928, India) -- A jurist and historian who wrote extensively on Islamic history and modern development.

32. Taha Hussein (1889–1973, Egypt) -- One of Egypt’s most influential intellectuals. Worked to modernize Egyptian society and sought to reconcile Islamic tradition with Western thought.

33. Zakir Husain, Dr. (1897–1969, India) -- Statesman and educationist. Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University and the first Muslim President of India. Strong advocate of modern education.

34. Ziya Gökalp (1876–1924, Turkey) -- Promoted Islamic values while embracing modern nationalism.

(Dr. Mohammed Iqtedar Husain Farooqi (Dr. M.I.H. Farooqi) is Deputy Director/Scientist, (Retrd) National Botanical Research Institute, Govt. of India. Source: Encyclopedia Britannica/Wikipedia)

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.