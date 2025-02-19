Americans to sue AI platforms for inaccuracies

Wednesday February 19, 2025 8:03 PM , ummid.com News Network

San Francisco: Americans have refused to give AI a free pass and have vowed to hold AI platforms responsible for mistakes and inaccuracies.

According to AI Accountability & Trust Report released by Pearl.com, 57% of U.S. adults hold AI platforms legally responsible for inaccuracies, while 39% say they'd consider suing an AI provider if it provided harmful or incorrect information.

Pearl.com is an AI search platform for professional services which pairs advanced language models with a network of over 12,000 human experts to verify.

Commissioned by third-party research firm Censuswide, the study surveyed over 2,000 Americans nationwide — shining a bright spotlight on a rapidly changing AI landscape.

AI Accuracy Remains Key Concern

The world has been flooded by different AI tools, chatbots and apps ever the launch of ChatGPT by Microsoft funded OpenAI.

As the AI race rages, all IT giant including Google, Meta, Musk’s XAI and now Chinese DeepSeek, are competing with each other introducing their own versions – free as well as paid.

But with so many AI tools and apps hitting the market, accuracy has taken a toll and experts highlighting how the latest technology is failing the expectations.

"As AI becomes deeply woven into everyday life, consumers are speaking up. They want trust, accuracy, and accountability", the Pearl report said.

Key Findings

Fragile Trust: 47% of people would feel more confident if AI answers were validated by actual humans. Pearl's unique human-in-the-loop approach directly addresses this demand.

47% of people would feel more confident if AI answers were validated by actual humans. Pearl's unique human-in-the-loop approach directly addresses this demand. Willingness to Pay: 42% of respondents expressed a willingness to pay for AI services if it guaranteed greater accuracy. However, achieving even a 10% improvement in AI accuracy could cost the industry upwards of $1 trillion in capital expenditure, underscoring the need for innovative solutions.

42% of respondents expressed a willingness to pay for AI services if it guaranteed greater accuracy. However, achieving even a 10% improvement in AI accuracy could cost the industry upwards of $1 trillion in capital expenditure, underscoring the need for innovative solutions. Legal Ticking Time Bomb: A startling 57% hold AI legally accountable for incorrect outputs, with 39% ready to sue over harmful content.

"AI companies face a pivotal moment. Consumers crave convenience, but they also demand accuracy—and they're ready to take legal action to get it," said Andy Kurtzig, CEO of Pearl.com.

"Our data shows we're 22% more helpful than other GPTs, especially when it comes to important questions like those you'd ask a doctor, a lawyer or another professional", he said.

"Instead of pouring billions into incremental accuracy improvements, businesses can embrace human-validated AI right now to drive trust, reduce legal risk, and deliver real value", he added.



