GATE 2025 Answer Key Published

The IIT Roorkee has released the Answer Key (Provisional) of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) on its official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Thursday February 27, 2025 2:26 PM , ummid.com News Network

Along with the GATE Answer Key, IIT Roorkee has also published Question Papers.

GATE Answer Key Challenge

While releasing the GATE 2025 Answer Key, IIT Roorkee asked the candidates to check and challenge if there is any error before March 01, 2025.

"Challenges, Contests on Questions and Keys are available on GOAPS portal from Feb. 27 - Mar. 01, 2025", the IIT Roorkee said.

IIT Roorkee further said that provisional candidates will not be able to contest or challenge the answer keys.

"Provisional candidates are not allowed for the contest. However, they can see their responses in the candidates login portal", IIT Roorkee said.

GATE Answer Key Challenge Steps

Go to the official GATE website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in .

. Click on GOAPS Application Portal link of which is given on top menu of the home page.

Log in using Enrollment ID or Email address.

Click on the given link to download GATE answer key in PDF.

Use the option to raise objections if any.

GATE 2025 Result Date

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year were held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, and will consist of 30 examination papers.

The IIT Roorkee has not officially confirmed the date and time to announce the GATE 2025 result. It, however, has tentatively fixed the result date as March 19, 2025.

Candidates should note that the GATE result of this year will be declared by March 19, 2025 after the analysis of the objections raised by candidates, if any.

Before releasing the GATE result, IIT Roorkee will publish Final Answer Key.

About GATE Eaxm

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies. Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MoE scholarship/ assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

