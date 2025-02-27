'Ocelot': Amazon unpacks its 1st quantum computing chip

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Thursday February 27, 2025 rolled-out Ocelot, its first-generation quantum computing chip.

Ocelot has been developed in collaboration with Caltech by the AWS Center for Quantum Computing at the California Institute of Technology, news agency AFP said.

The new chip can reduce the costs of implementing quantum error correction by up to 90%, according to the company.

"Cat Qubits"

The chip introduces a new quantum error correction method using "cat qubits".

In quantum computing, a qubit is a basic unit of quantum information that can take on richer states that extend beyond just 0 and 1.

Each Ocelot quantum chip has 5 data qubits and 4 error-detecting qubits, which could improve error detection and stability, AWS said.

"Built-in error correction"

In a new method, AWS built error correction into the chip from the start instead of adding it after designing the chip.

While quantum computing is still in early stages, AWS believes practical applications could emerge within a decade or two.

AWS quantum chief Oskar Painter called the new chip "scalable and efficient", according to Reuters.

"This means this tech could make quantum computers smaller, cheaper, and way more practical", Oskar said.

