NEET UG 2025 Syllabus Released, Registration Starts Soon

Thursday January 2, 2025

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published on its official website 'neet.nta.nic.in' the syllabus and curriculum of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, popularly known as NEET UG, likely to be held in May 2025.

The NTA has not yet confirmed the NEET UG 2025 date, but the important medical entrance test is most likely will be held on Sunday May 04, 2025.

After releasing the NEET UG Syllabus, it is most likely that the NTA will start soon registration and online application process of the entrance exam held for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, B Pharm and other undergraduate (UG) medical and paramedical courses soon.

NEET UG 2025 Syllabus

Meanwhile, candidates appearing for NEET UG 2025 can visit the official website and download the 18-page syllabus in PDF.

The NTA in its notification said that the NEET syllabus has been finalised by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board - an autonomous body under National Medical Commission (NMC), and is also uploaded on the NMC official website.

"The detailed Syllabus (include description of topics from subjects Physics, Chemistry and Biology) for the examination of NEET UG 2025 is also enclosed with this communication and all concerned stakeholders and aspirants are requested to take note of the same", the NTA said.

The NTA however confirmed that the exam will be conducted by it, and not by NMC, in offline mode.

"This public notice is issued here to clarify that NTA will conduct the NEET (UG) 2025 examination strictly based on the syllabus as finalized and notified by the NMC", the National Testing Agency said.

NEET UG 2025 Registration

The NTA will first release the medical entrance test date and time, and exam calendar. It will later publish the complete schedule and then start candidate registration.

For NEET registration, the NTA launches a dedicated website where NEET Information Bulletin and other related documents will be published along with NEET UG 2025 admit card and later NEET answer key, question paper, score card and toppers list.

Candidates should note that NEET registration process is online, but the exam is held in offline mode i.e. using pen and paper.

Meawhile, the NTA has already completed online registration for JEE Main 2025 . As per the JEE Main 2025 Notification, the NTA will conduct JEE Main Session 1 between January 22 to 31, 2024.

The JEE Main is conducted for admission in undergraduate Engineering courses.

