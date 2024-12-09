NEET UG 2025 likely on May 04

Monday December 9, 2024 4:31 PM , ummid.com News Network

NEET UG 2025 Date: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2025 will most likely be held on Sunday May 04, 2025.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET is conducted every year for admission in MBBS, BDS and other medical and allied courses including BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, BPTh and other by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEET UG Date

Candidates preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG this year should note that the NTA has officially not confirmed the date and schedule of NEET UG 2025.

However, if we look at the past record, the NTA conducts medical entrance NEET on the first Sunday of May. Last year , the exam was held on May 05, on May 07 in 2023 , on May 05 in 2019 , on May 06 in 2018 and on May 07 in 2017 .

So, barring 2020, 2021 and 2022, when the NEET exam dates were changed because of Covid-19, the NTA conducted the important undergraduate medical entrance test on the first Sunday of the month of May.

Accordingly, NEET UG 2025 is also most likely will be held on May 04 - the first Sunday of the month.

The candidates should however wait for the NTA to confirm the exact date and time of NEETUG 2025. Once published, the NEET UG 2025 schedule will be available for access of the NTA official website "nta.ac.in".

NEET UG 2025 Registration

The NTA will first release the medical entrance test date and time, and exam calendar. It will later publish the complete schedule and will start candidate registration.

For NEET registration, the NTA launches a dedicated website where NEET Information Bulletin and other related documents will be published along with NEET UG 2025 admit card and later NEET answer key, question paper, score card and toppers list.

Candidates should note that NEET registration process is online, but the exam is held in offline mode i.e. using pen and paper.

Meawhile, the NTA has already completed online registration for JEE Main 2025 . As per the JEE Main 2025 Notification, the NTA will conduct JEE Main Session 1 between January 22 to 31, 2024.

The JEE Main is conducted for admission in undergraduate Engineering courses.

