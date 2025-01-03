JEE Main January 2025 Admit Card: When, Where and How to Download

The National Testing Agency will conduct JEE Main January 2025 - the first of two sessions of Engineering Entrance Exam, on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025

JEE Main January 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to publish soon on the JEE Main official website 'jeemain.nta.nic.in' the Admit Card or Hall Ticket of the students who have registered for the important exams starting on January 22, 2025.

The JEE Main will be held at various centres throughout India along with 15 exam centres outside India. The list of cities where JEE Main 2025 will be held can be found in the Information Bulletin, the NTA said.

JEE Main 2025 Dates

The National Testing Agency has confirmed to conduct JEE Main January 2025 - the first of two sessions of Engineering Entrance Exam, on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025.

The NTA has not yet confirmed the date and schedule of JEE Main 2025 Session 2. It just said Session 2 of JEE Main 2025 will be held in April 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had opened on November 26, 2024 the window for making correction in application form, if any and change of exam centres. The last date to make correction and application edit was November 27 till 11:50 pm.

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card

Since the last date of application correction has lapsed, JEE Main admit card for the first session should be published either in the next few days, though the NTA has not officially confirmed the exact date and time.

"The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website. The candidate will appear in the examination at the given Centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card", the NTA said.

The NTA further said that the e-Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website "jeemain.nta.nic.in", subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA.

Steps to download JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Admit Card

Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on download JEE Main Admit Card on the bottom of the home page. Log in using Application ID and password. Click on the appropriate link to download the Admit Card/Hall Ticket. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer.

JEE Admit Card besides other details like student's name, address and photograph, also mentions the name and address of JEE Main Exam centre. Hence the students should properly check all the details. In case of any error, candidates should immediately contact the National Testing Agency.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 on 24 January 2024 (Paper 2A: B.Arch. and Paper 2B: B.Planning) on 27, 29, 30, 31 January 2024 and 01 February 2024 (Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech.) at 544 Centres located in 291 cities across the Country (including 21 cities outside India). The result of JEE Main 2024 Session 1 was announced on February 11, 2024.

On the other hand, JEE Main 2024 Session II exam was held on 04, 05, 06, 08, and 09 April 2024 (Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech.) at various centres located in 319 Cities across India including 22 cities outside of the country. The result of JEE Main 2024 Session 2 and the toppers list was published on April 25, 2024.

