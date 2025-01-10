JEE Main 2025 City Intimation Slip Published

Friday January 10, 2025 10:56 PM , ummid.com News Network

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published on the official website JEE Main 2025 ‘Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City’.

The JEE Main will be held at various centres throughout India along with 15 exam centres outside India.

Candidates should note that Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City is not admit card. The JEE Main exam city list is published so that candidates are ready for the exam beforehand.

Steps to download JEE Main 2025 Session 1 City Intimation Slip

Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the link marked as "Advance City Intimation for JEE(Main) 2025 Session-1" under "Candidate Activity" on the home page. Log in using Application ID and password. Click on the appropriate link to download the Exam City Intimation Slip. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer.



JEE Main 2025 Admit Card Date

The NTA said JEE Main January 2025 Admit Card will be published on the official website soon. Though the NTA has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the admit card, it will release it in the next few days.

The NTA further said that the e-Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website "jeemain.nta.nic.in", subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA.

JEE Main 2025 Dates

The National Testing Agency has confirmed to conduct JEE Main January 2025 - the first of two sessions of Engineering Entrance Exam, Paper 1 for (BE/B Tech) on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025.

JEE Main Paper 2, held for B Arch, will be conducted on January 30, 2025.

The NTA has not yet confirmed the date and schedule of JEE Main 2025 Session 2. It just said Session 2 of JEE Main 2025 will be held in April 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had opened on November 26, 2024 the window for making correction in application form, if any and change of exam centres. The last date to make correction and application edit was November 27 till 11:50 pm.

