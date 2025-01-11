Maharashtra Class 12 (HSC) 2025 Hall Ticket released

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 (General and Bifocal) exam 2025 will begin on February 11 and end on March 12, 2025, as per the time table released by the Maharashtra board

Saturday January 11, 2025 7:57 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra HSC Hall Ticket 2025: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released today on its official website mahahsscboard.in the Hall Ticket (Admit Card) of the students who have registered for HSC (also known as Class XII and Class 12th HSC) 2025 exams.

Maharashtra 12th students should however note that they are not required to download the Hall Ticket or Admit Card of Maharashtra board 2025 exams.

As per the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) directives, the respective junior colleges will download the Hall Tickets and Admit Cards, and distribute them to their students.

"The Principal of junior colleges should sign and put their stamps on the Maharashtra HSC 12th 2025 and issue them to students", the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said.

Maha HSC Time Table 2025

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 (General and Bifocal) exam 2025 will begin on February 11 and end on March 12, 2025, as per the Maharashtra 12th Time Table released by the state board.

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.

