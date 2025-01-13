Himachal TET Nov 2024 Result Out - Direct Link to Check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released on its website hpbose.org today the Result of the candidates who appeared in the Himachal Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET 2024) held in November

Himachal Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test this year was held on 15th, 17th, 24th and 26th November 2024.

A total of 11,026 candidates have successfully qualified for the HP TET exam 2024, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) said.

The HPBoSE also said that a total of 20,870 candidates who appeared in the Teacher Eligibility Test are declared failed.

Steps to check HP TET Result

Go to the official website: "hpbose.org ".

". Click on the button marked as "TET" on the top menu on the home page.

Enter Roll No or Application No.

Click on "Search" button

Check your result and TET score.

Download and take a printout of your TET scorecard for future reference

HP TET Result Statistics

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) had released the TET Final Answer Key today i.e. January 13, 2025 before declaring the HP TET result.

The HP TET Final Answer Keys were released subjectwise in 6 PDF files on the official website.

A total of 35,031 had registered for the exam. Out of them, 31,896 candidates had appeared in the exam.



