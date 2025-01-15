APAAR ID, Aadhaar mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked candidates appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2025 (NEET UG 2025) to update their Aadhaar details and also keep APAAR ID ready for registration of the important medical entrance exam

"As per instructions issued by Dept of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, integration of APAAR ID with NEET UG 2025 is to be ensured", the NTA said in a notification released today.

"To support this objective, candidates are encouraged to use their APAAR ID as well as Aadhaar based authentication during the application and examination process", the NTA said.

The NTA also asked the candidates to update their Aadhaar details as per the SSC marksheet.

"Candidates are advised to update their credentials in Aadhaar, preferably as per their 10th Marksheet/Passing Certificate."

"Updated credentials are highly recommended for ease of verification, registration process and to enhance the integrity of the exam process", the NTA said.

The NTA also asked candidates to link their Aadhaar with mobile number.

“Candidates should ensure that their Aadhaar is linked with a valid mobile number for OTP based authentication.

What is APAAR ID?

The APAAR is Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry. It is a 12 digit unique code issued to students.

APAAR ID or One Nation One Student ID is a recently announced initiative by the Government of India and the Ministry of Education especially for students.

APAAR ID allows students to store and monitor their academic progress and accomplishments and also share them with institutions easily.

“The APAAR ID embodies the vision of "One Nation, One Student ID", ensuring a unified and accessible academic experience for students across India. The APAAR ID serves as a lifelong academic passport, consolidating all achievements and credentials of a student in one place”, the Government said.

How to get APAAR ID?

Owing to the importance of the AAPAR ID, all students, especially those who are appearing for NEET UG 2025, should get their AAPAR ID beforehand.

Students should note that for APAAR registration, the name of the student as per UDISE+ record must match his/her name as per Aadhaar, PEN or Permanent Education Number.

Once this is done, students can follow the steps given below to proceed for APAAR registration.

Verification: Visit the school to verify demographic details Parental Consent: Obtain parental consent if the student is a minor Authentication: Authenticate identity through the school ID Creation: Upon successful verification, the APAAR ID is created and added to DigiLocker for secure online access

How to access APAAR ID?

Once APAAR ID is generated and added to the student’s DigiLocker account, they can access it via the web or app to access their APAAR ID.

The APAAR initiative represents a transformative leap towards a more organized and accessible education system in the country.

By providing a unique academic identity, streamlining records, ensuring data security, and fostering academic mobility, APAAR empowers students to navigate their educational journey with confidence and convenience.

"As we embrace this innovative approach to education, we anticipate positive outcomes for both students and the education system as a whole", the government said.

NEET UG Registration

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET is conducted every year for admission in MBBS, BDS and other medical and allied courses including BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, BPTh and other by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA has not yet confirmed the date of NEET UG 2025. It however will most likely be held on May 04, 2025 . The NTA meanwhile said NEET UG 2025 registration will start soon. It will be when the NEET UG 2025 date will be confirmed.

The NTA had earlier released syllabus of NEET UG 2025 .

Candidates should note that the NTA will first release the medical entrance test date and time, and exam calendar. It will later publish the complete schedule and then start candidate registration.

