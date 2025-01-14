Gaza Ceasefire Announcement 'Any Moment' - Read Full Deal Details

Qatar, the chief negotiator between Hamas and Israel Tuesday said the Gaza ceasefire deal is at its closest point yet and an announcement in this regard is expected any moment

Tuesday January 14, 2025 8:21 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Gaza after 15 months of genocidal bombings by the Israeli Occupation Forces]

Doha: Qatar, the chief negotiator between Hamas and Israel Tuesday said the Gaza ceasefire deal is at its closest point yet and an announcement in this regard is expected any moment.

“We are closer than ever to a ceasefire deal, with all major issues ironed out”, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said a little while ago.

According to Al Jazeera, Hamas leaders have conducted a series of consultations with leaders of Palestinian factions, informing them about progress made in the ongoing negotiations in Doha, according to a statement from the group’s chapter in the occupied West Bank.

On the other hand, Israeli Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter said Israeli cabinet will approve Gaza deal despite opposition from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Dichter said Ben-Gvir and Smotrich both “know well that their votes will not be decisive regarding the deal to return the abductees”.

“We are in decisive moments regarding the return of the abductees, and we, the cabinet members, will ensure their return to their families,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu meanwhile is meeting Smotrich, according to Israeli media reports, as negotiations for a ceasefire with Hamas advance. Netanyahu is trying to persuade Smotrich not to resign from the government over a potential deal, according to Israel’s Walla news site.

Earlier today, Ben-Gvir urged Smotrich to resign alongside him if Israel agreed to a ceasefire, in a last-ditch bid to thwart a potential deal.

In a related development, Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany, said a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas appears to be within reach.

“We understand how painful any agreement with the terrorist organisation Hamas is for Israel. Nevertheless, the lives of the hostages must now have top priority,” he said in a statement.

Gaza Ceasefire Deal – Full Details

Here is the draft of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the outstanding points published by the Saudi television channel "Al-Hadath".

Two stages and 42 days

Sources revealed details of the draft agreement being worked on including two stages, each of which lasts 42 days.

The first stage stipulated a temporary cessation of mutual military operations by both parties and the withdrawal of Israeli forces eastward and away from densely populated areas to an area adjacent to the border in all areas of the Gaza Strip, including the Gaza Valley (Netzarim axis and Kuwait Roundabout)

It also stipulated the return of the displaced to their areas of residence and the withdrawal from the Gaza Valley (Netzarim axis and Kuwait Roundabout).

[A Palestinian family in Gaza (October 2020 file image)]

On the 7th day (after the release of 7 detainees), the Israeli forces will withdraw completely from Rashid Street eastward to Salah al-Din Street, and the military sites and installations in this area will be completely dismantled, with the displaced beginning to return to their areas of residence (without carrying weapons during their return), as well as freedom of movement for residents in all areas of the Strip, and the entry of humanitarian aid from Rashid Street starting from the first day and without obstacles.

On the 22nd day, Israeli forces will withdraw from the center of the Strip (especially the Netzarim axis and the Kuwait Roundabout axis) east of Salah al-Din Road to an area close to the border, and military sites and installations will be completely dismantled.

The return of displaced persons to their places of residence (without carrying weapons when returning to their homes) in the northern Gaza Strip will continue, and freedom of movement for residents will continue in all areas of the Gaza Strip.

Humanitarian Aid

In addition, the agreement stipulated that starting from the first day, intensive and sufficient quantities of humanitarian aid, relief materials and fuel would be brought in (600 trucks per day, including 50 fuel trucks, 300 of which would be for the north), including the fuel needed to operate the power plant, trade and equipment needed to remove rubble, rehabilitate and operate hospitals, health centers and bakeries in all areas of the Gaza Strip, and this would continue throughout all stages of the agreement.

Prisoner Exchange

In the details of the prisoner exchange between the two sides, the sources revealed that during the first stage, Hamas will release 33 Israeli detainees (alive or dead), including women (civilians and female soldiers), children (under the age of 19, not soldiers), the elderly (over the age of 50), and wounded and sick civilians, in exchange for a number of prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers, according to the following:

Hamas will release all living Israeli civilian women and children (under 19, not soldiers), in return Israel will release 30 children and women for every Israeli female detainee released, based on lists provided by Hamas according to the longest-held detention.

Then the movement will release all living Israeli detainees, the elderly (over 50 years old), the sick and the wounded civilians, in return Israel will release 30 elderly (over 50 years old) and sick prisoners for every Israeli detainee, based on lists provided by Hamas according to the oldest detention.

Later, Hamas will release all the surviving female Israeli soldiers, while Israel will release 50 prisoners from its prisons for every female Israeli soldier released (30 life sentences, and 20 serving other sentences with no more than 15 years remaining) based on lists provided by Hamas.

The draft also detailed the stages and days of prisoner exchange between the two sides.

No re-arrest of prisoners

While Israel pledged not to re-arrest Palestinian prisoners who will be released again on the same charges for which they were previously arrested, the Israeli side will not re-arrest Palestinians released to serve the remainder of their sentences.

Palestinian prisoners who will be released will also not be required to sign any document as a condition for their release.

In the second stage, a return to sustainable calm will be declared (a permanent cessation of military operations and all hostile activities) and will come into effect before the exchange of detainees and prisoners between the two sides begins - all remaining Israeli men alive (civilians and soldiers) - in exchange for an agreed number of prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

The bodies and remains of the dead in the possession of both parties will also be exchanged after reaching and identifying them.

The Gaza Strip reconstruction plan will be implemented over a period of 3 to 5 years, including homes, civilian buildings, and civilian infrastructure, and compensating all those affected, under the supervision of a number of countries and organizations, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations.

In addition, crossings will be opened and the movement of people and goods will be allowed.

It is noteworthy that a high-level Israeli delegation, including the head of the Israeli foreign intelligence agency (Mossad), David Barnea, and the head of the internal security agency (Shabak), Ronen Bar, arrived in Qatar yesterday to complete the negotiations.

About 100 Israelis are still being held in the devastated Palestinian enclave since October 7, 2023, but some Israeli estimates suggest that half of them have died.

While thousands of Palestinians are languishing in Israeli prisons, some of them sentenced to life imprisonment.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.