India joins elite club of 4 after successful in-space docking

India on Thursday January 16, 2025 joined the elite club of four after successful in-space docking of ISRO’s SPaDex satellites

New Delhi: India on Thursday January 16, 2025 joined the elite club of four after successful in-space docking of ISRO’s SPaDex satellites.

“Spacecraft docking successfully completed! A historic moment”, ISRO announced a little while ago.

The SpaDeX mission involved two satellites - SDX01- the Chaser, and SDX02 – the Target, each weighing approximately 220 kg as they navigated their way in the coldness of space, aligning together for the docking.

Elite Club of 4

Only three countries in the world - United States, Russia, and China, have the ability to carry out docking of two spacecraft or satellites in outer space.

India has now joined the elite club of four.

The Indian space agency further said that the post docking and control of two satellites as a single object are also successful.

"Undocking and power transfer checks to follow in coming days", ISRO said.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had successfully launched the two SpaDeX satellites in India’s first-ever space docking test flight on December 30, 2024 .

India's SPaDeX mission marks a significant achievement in India’s space exploration efforts, advancing research in space technology and docking capabilities needed to build its own space station and return moon samples to Earth.

