DTE Maha Post SSC Diploma 2025 option form submission from July 8

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has published the complete schedule of the Post SSC Diploma admission 2025 CAP rounds on its website

Sunday July 6, 2025 0:52 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission 2025: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has confirmed to start through its official website poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in from Tuesday July 08, 2025 CAP Round 1 Option Form submission and confirmation for admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in different polytechnic courses for the year 2025-26.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra published Poly 2025 Provisional Merit List for admission in Post SSC Diploma on Wednesday July 02, 2025 . DTE Maharashtra had given time till Junly 05, 2025 the students to submit grievances, if any.

After addressing the students' grievances DE Maharashtra will publish Post SSC Diploma or Polytechnis admission 2025 final merit list on July 07, 2025.

On the same day, DTE Maharashtra will also publish provisional category wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I. Based on the seat matrix or vacant and available seats, students would be required to submit their course and college preferences using option form on the official website.

As per the schedule announced by DTE Maharashtra, the Polytechic 2025 option form filling will start on July 08, 2025. The last date of option form submission is July 10, 2025.

CAP Round 1 Post SSC Diploma - Option Form Submission Steps

Go to the Admission website: " poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Log-in using ID and password.

Click on the relevant link to open the CAP Round 1 option form.

Fill the college option form, check properly and confirm your selection.

Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 Allotment Date

Following the submission of college options, DTE Maharashtra will publish on July 12, 2025 the Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I or round 1 allotment result.

The students allotted seats will be required to confirm their admission from July 13 to 15, 2025.

It should be note that the seats will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit. They are hence requested to study seat matrix and vacancies carefully before proceeding for option submission.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online Registration: May 20 to June 30, 2025 ( Extended till July 04 with condition )

) Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 02, 2025

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 03 to 05, 2025.

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 07, 2025 .

. Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : July 08, 2025

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: July 08 to 10, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: July 12, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: July 16, 2025

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC CAP Round 2025

The DTE released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2025-26 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced .

