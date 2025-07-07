Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma 2025 Final Merit List Today

After releasing the Polytechnic Diploma Final Merit List 2025 today, DTE Maharashtra will start receiving Option Form submission from July 08, 2025

Monday July 7, 2025 1:09 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic Admission 2025: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is releasing on its official website "poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in" today i.e. Monday July 07, 2025 Final Merit List of the candidates who are seeking Admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering,Technology for the year 2025-26.

"Display of the Final Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on the website will be on Wednesday July 07, 2025", DTE Maharashtra Admission Notification said.

Post SSC Diploma 2025 Final Merit List

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra had published Poly 2025 Provisional Merit List for admission in Post SSC Diploma on Wednesday July 02, 2025 . DTE Maharashtra had given time till Junly 05, 2025 the students to submit grievances, if any.

After addressing the students' grievances DE Maharashtra will publish Post SSC Diploma or Polytechnis admission 2025 final merit list today on July 07, 2025.

Special Note

Candidates participating in Post SSC Diploma or Polytechnic Diploma Counselling should note that the last date of application was June 30, 2025. The DTE however allowed application and registration of students till July 04, 2025.

The students who registered from June 30 to July 04, 2025 should note that their names did not appear in the Provisional Merit List. They should now check their names and other details in the final merit list releasing today.

Steps to Check Post SSC Diploma Final Merit List 2025

Click here to go to Admission Page: "poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in". Click on the link marked with "Click Here to View Candidate Final Merit Status" under Online System section of the home page. The Final Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions will get open in PDF form. Check your name and other details. Report to DTE in case of error.

Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has just mentioned date, and not specified any time to release the 2025 Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Final Merit List. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.

Option Form Submission

As per the schedule announced by DTE Maharashtra, the Polytechic 2025 option form filling will start on July 08, 2025. The last date of option form submission is July 10, 2025.

All registered students should note that, along with final merit list, DTE Maharashtra will also publish today provisional category wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I.

Based on the seat matrix or vacant and available seats, students would be required to submit their course and college preferences using option form on the official website.

Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 Allotment Date

Following the submission of college options, DTE Maharashtra will publish on July 12, 2025 the Provisional Allotment of CAP Round I or round 1 allotment result.

The students allotted seats will be required to confirm their admission from July 13 to 15, 2025.

It should be note that the seats will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit. They are hence requested to study seat matrix and vacancies carefully before proceeding for option submission.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online Registration: May 20 to June 30, 2025 ( Extended till July 04 with condition )

) Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 02, 2025

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 03 to 05, 2025.

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 07, 2025 .

. Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : July 08, 2025

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: July 08 to 10, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: July 12, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: July 16, 2025

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC CAP Round 2025

The DTE released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2025-26 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced .

