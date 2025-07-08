Maharashtra FYJC 2025 Round 2 Schedule Published

The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has published the FYJC 2025 or Class 11 Round 2 Admission Schedule on its official website

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department published the FYJC 2025 Round 2 schedule after completing the FYJC Round 1 allotment the result of which was published on June 28, 2025.

FYJC 2025 Round 2 Allotment

According to the FYJC round 2 schedule published on the Maharashtra Education Department website "mahafyjcadmissions.in" result of the Class 11 Round 2 Allotment will be published on July 17, 2025.

The students allotted seats in Class 11 Round 2 will be required to confirm their admission from July 18 to 21, 2025.

The education department will publish on July 23, 2025 the details of vacant seats for FYJC Round 3, the Maharashtra 11th Admission Schedule published today said.

Admission Registration for Class 11 Round 2

The department further said that new students, or those who did not get admission in the FYJC first round, can register them on the website from July 10 to 16, 2025.

The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra had earlier said online registration for Round 2 of FYJC or Class 11 admission could be done from July 2 to 7. This date has now been revised, the students should note.

The department had earlier said it will publish the vacant seat details after FYJC Round 1 on July 09, 2025.

FYJC Round 2 Important Dates

FYJC Class 11 Form 1 submission for new students: July 10 to 16, 2025

FYJC 11th Round 2 allotment: July 17, 2025

Admission confirmation: July 18 to 21, 2025

Vacant seat details for FYJC Round 3: July 23, 2025

Class 11 Admission Process Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

The Class 11 intake capacity in Maharashtra is 21,23,040 - including 18,97,526 seat CAP Round Seats and 2,25,514 seats Quota seats.

The FYCJ 2025-2026 admissions are being conducted for more than 21 lakh students across 9,435 colleges, covering streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce.

According to the FYJC 2025 Notification, the education department is conducting 4 CAP rounds for admission in Class XI. The seat allotment is done on merit.

Candidates should note that seat allotment under Zero Round and Round 1 have been completed.

