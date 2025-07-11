Work hard, follow The Prophetic ideals for success: Prof Majid Jamil

Prof Majid Jamil presented the concept of the “Ideal Muslim Family Model” to the parents exhorting them to create a positive environment in the society following the Prophetic ideals for success

Friday July 11, 2025

Education is the medium through which any community's condition can be improved. If you wish to achieve success, you must work hard and follow the Prophetic ideals.

These views were expressed by Prof. Majid Jamil of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi.

He was speaking at an educational programme in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Faith Social and Educational Welfare Association, a Saharanpur-based registered educational society, in collaboration with the Indian Minority Education Society of Australia (IMESA), is running an educational programme for the educational development of children from underprivileged families.

Under this mission, free library facilities are being provided to the children. Both these organisations are running three libraries with limited facilities in Saharanpur city.

Six teachers are providing educational support to male and female students from class I to class X. More than 125 students have been visiting the library regularly for the last couple of years.

Special classes for students of class XII are also conducted in Mohalla Qazi Library. Some students have secured admission in Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia and other universities. Parents and students are satisfied and delighted with these free facilities. Wi-Fi facility has also been provided for online education.

The facility has been provided by Professor Majid Jamil of the Department of Electrical Engineering, JMI. Since he is a resident of Saharanpur, he has provided his ancestral house for this purpose.

The performance of the students is monitored regularly and parent-teacher meetings are held three to four times a year as part of which an educational meeting was organised at Mohalla Qazi Library on Sunday, 6 July, 2025.

The meeting was attended by a large number of parents and students in which Prof. Majid Jamil presented the concept of the “Ideal Muslim Family Model” to the parents exhorting them to create a positive environment in the society.

Prof Majid Jamil emphasised that education of children should be made the ultimate goal to improve the condition of the Muslim community. He encouraged them to “follow the example of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to achieve success in this world and the hereafter.”

The Professor especially appealed the mothers to dedicate their lives to the upbringing of their children so that they can become educated and respectable citizens and serve the nation and family better.

“This can be possible only with the best training, quality education and special attention of parents”, he said.

Parents should create such an environment in their homes that everyone sleeps before 11 pm and wakes up at dawn. Honesty, simplicity, truthfulness, cleanliness of the house and surroundings, and avoiding wasting time (especially in gossiping and backbiting) were said to be the fundamental parts of this model.

Prof. Majid asked parents to keep all the necessary documents ready such as Aadhaar card, ration card, OBC certificate, income proof, AYUSH card, and bank accounts of their children so that they can get full benefits of government schemes.

He informed that a pilot project will involve 100 families and a review report will be submitted every two months to check the implementation at the ground level. It was also announced that families who fully implement the model will be felicitated and rewarded.

Dr. Shamshad, a well-known homeopathic doctor in the city, also addressed the gathering and urged parents to pay attention to the health of their children. He stressed on cleanliness of clothes and the environment, and suggested to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

S. M. Ibrahim, who works as an Assistant Engineer in Delhi Metro, shared his successful career experience with the students of classes XI and XII. JMI students Zakaria, Hamza, and Azmat also shared their experiences with the students.

Zia Ansari, former Principal of Islamia Inter College, presided over the meeting. Prof. Majid Jamil thanked all attendees and made a fervent appeal to everyone to work hard to achieve their goals.

