Jannik Sinner lifts Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Trophy

Monday July 14, 2025 0:57 AM , ummid.com News Network

Wimbledon: Jennik Sinner won the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final 2025 defeating the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Jannik Sinner is the first Italian to win a single’s title at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz eyed 3rd consecutive Wimbledon title when he jumped on the Centre Court Sunday. He however lost the final to J Sinner 6-4, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6.

J Sinner had earlier defeated the legendary Novak Djokovic to reach the Wimbledon 2025 Men’s Singles Final.

Interestingly, there were speculations that J Sinner might pull out of the Wimbledon final due to injuries. J Sinner however not only played but won the match.

Sinner is also the current Australian and US Open champion, and Alcaraz is the French Open champion.

Carlos Alcaraz suffered his first loss in a Grand Slam Final after having a perfect 5-0 record before the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final 2025.

Earlier, Iga Swiatek lifted the Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Trophy playing against Amanda Anisimova Saturday.

