DTE Maha Direct 2nd Year Diploma 2025 Round 1 Allotment - Steps to Check

Wednesday July 16, 2025 0:40 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Engineering Diploma CAP Round 1 2025: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website dsd25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday July 16, 2025 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment result of the candidates who have applied for Admission to Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering, Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2025-26.

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) had started through its official website dsd25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in from July 12, 2025 CAP Round 1 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in different polytechnic courses for the year 2025-26.

The last date for DSD 2025 Option Entry was July 14, 2025.

Candidates should also note that seats will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.

Direct 2nd Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 Allotment 2025 - Direct Link to check

Go to Admission website: " dsd25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DSD25 and Date of Birth to login.

Click on the appropriate link to check Direct Second Year Engineering CAP Round 1

Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of CAP Round 1 result for Direct 2nd year admission Post SSC Polytechnic courses. However the result will be published any time by today evening.

Candidates should note that after the display of Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 (2025) result today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seats should be done from July 17 to 19, 2025.

The DTE Maharashtra had earlier published DSD 2025 Provisional Merit List on July 07, 2025, and DSD 2025 Final Merit List, Seat Matrix and Vacancies for CAP Round 1 for admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma on July 11, 2025 .

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post HSC Diploma Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online Registration: June 20 to July 05, 2025

Document verification: June 20 to July 05, 2025

Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 07, 2025

Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 07, 2025 Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: June 08 to 09, 2025

Display of DSD 2025 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 11, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 11, 2025

Online submission of option form: July 12 to 14, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSD 25 CAP Round-I: July 16, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for DSD 2025 CAP Round-II: July 20, 2025

DTE Maharashtra DSD25 CAP Rounds

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE DSD25 admission process along with CAP Round dates as mentioned above.

The DTE Maharashtra had started registration from June 20, 2025. The last date of application was July 05, 2025 (Extended). The DTE Maharashtra had published DSD 2025 Provisional Merit List on July 07, 2025.

DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

