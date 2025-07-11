DTE Maha Direct 2nd yr Diploma 2025 Final Merit List Today

Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-1 for admission in Direct Second Year Diploma Admission is from July 12 to 14, 2025

Friday July 11, 2025 1:28 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma (DSD) Admission 2025: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website dsd25.dte.maharashtra.gov.in the Final Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) today i.e. Friday July 11, 2025.

After the release of DSD 2025 Final Merit List, the next step is option form submission. According to the DSD 25 admission schedule, Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-1 for admission in Direct Second Year Diploma Admission is from July 12 to 14, 2025.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post HSC Diploma Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online Registration: June 20 to July 05, 2025

Document verification: June 20 to July 05, 2025

Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 07, 2025

Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 07, 2025 Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: June 08 to 09, 2025

Display of DSD 2025 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 11, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 11, 2025

Online submission of option form: July 12 to 14, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSD 25 CAP Round-I: July 16, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for DSD 2025 CAP Round-II: July 20, 2025

Steps to check Direct 2nd year Post SSC Diplomal Merit List

Click here to go to the official website: " dsd25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked with "Check Final Merit Status" under the Online System section of the home page.

Enter your Application ID starting with DSD25 and Date of Birth.

Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2025 Direct Second Year Post SSC (Polytechnic) Diploma in Engineering / Technology Final Merit List 2025. However, it will release the Direct 2nd year Polytechnic (DSD 25) Merit List by today evening.

DTE Maharashtra DSD25 CAP Rounds

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE DSD25 admission process along with CAP Round dates as mentioned above.

The DTE Maharashtra had started registration from June 20, 2025. The last date of application was July 05, 2025 (Extended). The DTE Maharashtra had published DSD 2025 Provisional Merit List on July 07, 2025.

DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.