DTE Maha Direct 2nd yr Diploma 2025 Final Merit List Today

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma (DSD) Admission 2025: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website dsd25.dte.maharashtra.gov.in the Final Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) today i.e. Friday July 11, 2025.
After the release of DSD 2025 Final Merit List, the next step is option form submission. According to the DSD 25 admission schedule, Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-1 for admission in Direct Second Year Diploma Admission is from July 12 to 14, 2025.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2025 Direct Second Year Post SSC (Polytechnic) Diploma in Engineering / Technology Final Merit List 2025. However, it will release the Direct 2nd year Polytechnic (DSD 25) Merit List by today evening.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE DSD25 admission process along with CAP Round dates as mentioned above.
The DTE Maharashtra had started registration from June 20, 2025. The last date of application was July 05, 2025 (Extended). The DTE Maharashtra had published DSD 2025 Provisional Merit List on July 07, 2025.
DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
