Karnataka UGNEET 2025: Option Entry Link, Verification Slip Available

Candidates seeking admission in Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses through Karnataka NEET UG 2025 (UGNEET 2025) Counselling should note that link to download verification slip and option entry are now available on the website

Thursday July 17, 2025 11:58 AM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Candidates seeking admission in Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses through Karnataka NEET UG 2025 (UGNEET 2025) Counselling should note that link to download verification slip and option entry are now available on the website.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier published the document verification schedule for the students who have registered for Karnataka UG NEET 2025 Counseling underway for admission in Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and AYUSH courses.

UGNEET Verification Slip

Candidates participating in Karnataka Medical Counseling should note that they will need to download the verification slip before proceeding for document verification.

As per the UGNEET 2025 Document Verification Schedule, the process will be done based on NEET UG 2025 rank of the candidates.

The date fixed for document verification is July 18 and 19, 2025.

To download the verification slip, candidates are advised to visit the official website and click on the link marked as "17-07 UGNEET-2025 Verificaton Slip Download link.17/06/2025" under the latest announcement section of the home page.

UGNEET 2025 Option Entry

The Karnataka Examination Authority had earlier published UGNEET 2025 Option Entry guide. The KEA has now made available the option and choice submission link on its official website "cetonline.karnataka.gov.in".

Candidates should note that h/she will be allowed the Option Entry only if his/her name is appeared in the Eligible Candidates list.

Candidates are also advised to refer the Karnataka UGNEET 2025 Seat Matrix published on the official website before proceeding for option and choice filling.

Steps for KCET 2025 Option Entry

Click here to go to the official website: " cetonline.karnataka.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "UGNEET/UGCET 2025 First Round Option Entry Link 17/07/2025" under the Latest Announcements area of the home page.

Enter CET Number and Type the Captcha text as shown in the box.

Click on Submit and complete the Option Entry.

Candidates should note that MBBS, BDS and AYUSH seat allotment in Karnataka will be done based on the option, choice and preference submitted by the candidates. Hence, candidates are advised to carefully read the seat matrix before filling option form.

The KEA will publish UGNEET 2025 Allotment schedule in due course. Before that it will make active option entry link.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.