Maha 11th Admission 2025 Round 3 Allotment Date Confirmed



Wednesday July 23, 2025 3:44 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sport Department has officially confirmed the date and time to publish the FYJC or 11th Admission 2025 CAP Round 3.

The Maharashtra Education Department published the CAP Round 3 Schedule after completing the FYJC CAP rounds 1 and 2 . The department had earlier also filled the management vacancies and quota seats in Zero Round.

FYJC 2025 Round 3 Allotment

According to the FYJC round 3 schedule published on the Maharashtra Education Department website "mahafyjcadmissions.in" result of the Class 11 Round 3 Allotment will be published on July 26, 2025 at 10:00 am.

The students allotted seats in Class 11 Round 3 will be required to confirm their admission from July 26 to 28, 2025.

The education department will publish on July 30, 2025 the details of vacant seats for FYJC Round 4, the Maharashtra 11th Admission Schedule said.

Registration for Class 11 Round 3

The department further said that already registered students, who did not get admission in the FYJC first and second rounds, can fill FYJC Part 2 Form on the website from July 22 to 23, 2025.

The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra had earlier asked new students to fill online form Part 1 for registration in Round 3 of FYJC or Class 11 admission from July 19 to 21, 2025.

FYJC Round 3 Important Dates

FYJC Class 11 Form 1 submission for new students: July 19 to 21, 2025

FYJC Class 11 Form 2 (Option Form) submission: July 21 to 23, 2025

FYJC 11th Round 2 allotment date: July 26, 2025

Admission confirmation: July 26 to 28, 2025

Vacant seat details for FYJC Round 4: July 30, 2025

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

The Class 11 intake capacity in Maharashtra is 21,23,040 - including 18,97,526 seat CAP Round Seats and 2,25,514 seats Quota seats.

The FYCJ 2025-2026 admissions are being conducted for more than 21 lakh students across 9,435 colleges, covering streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce.

According to the FYJC 2025 Notification, the education department is conducting 4 CAP rounds for admission in Class XI. The seat allotment is done on merit.

