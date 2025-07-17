Maharashtra FYJC 2025 Round 2 Allotment Today, Check Here

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 (Class 11) Round 2 Allotment Result will be published on the official website mahafyjcadmissions.in anytime by today evening

Thursday July 17, 2025 2:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Round 2 Allotment: School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is set to release on its official website mahafyjcadmissions.in today i.e. Thursday July 17, 2025 Round 2 Allotment List of the students who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).

FYJC 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Date and Time

According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2025, Round 2 Allotment result of Maharashtra Junior Colleges will be released on the official website "mahafyjcadmissions.in" today i.e. Thursday July 17, 2025

"Round 2 CAP Allotment List for Std. XI admission will be published on 17th July 2025", the Maharashtra Education Department said.

Along with publishing the Maharashtra 11th Round 1 allotment, the department will also display cut off marks for FYJC admission round 1.

Candidates should note that the department has not mentioned the exact time to publish the 11th Second Round Schedule. It will however publish the result anytime by today evening.

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department had earlier published the FYJC 2025 Round 2 schedule after completing the FYJC Round 1 allotment the result of which was published on June 28, 2025.

The Education Department had released the Provisional Merit List on June 06, 2025 and FYJC 2025 Final Merit List of the registered candidates on June 11, 2025. After the publication of the final merit list, Class 11 admission of students under management quota were conducted in Zero Round.

After FYJC Zero Round, the department conducted FYJC CAP Round 1 admission from June 28 to July 03, 2025. The vacant seats after Round 1 were displayed on July 04, 2025.

FYJC 2025 Round 2 Admission Confirmation

Students should note that they will be required to confirm their admission as per the allotted seat from July 18 to 21, 2025 to confirm their admission.

"Students allotted a seat in this round must visit the allotted college between 18th and 21st July 2025 with original documents for verification and complete the admission process", the Maharashtra education department said.

"Please ensure admission confirmation on or before 21st July 2025", it added.

Students should also note that the school education department will publish on July 23, 2025 details of vacant seats (vacancy) for CAP Round 3.

Direct Link to FYJC 2025 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " mahafyjcadmissions.in ".

". Click on "Round 2 Allotment Result" on right side bar of the home page.

Log-in using ID and Password if asked.

Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box.

Click on the appropriate code o download FYJC Merit List in PDF.

Class 11 Admission Process Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

The Class 11 intake capacity in Maharashtra is 21,23,040 - including 18,97,526 seat CAP Round Seats and 2,25,514 seats Quota seats.

The FYCJ 2025-2026 admissions are being conducted for more than 21 lakh students across 9,435 colleges, covering streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce.

According to the FYJC 2025 Notification, the education department is conducting 4 CAP rounds for admission in Class XI. The seat allotment is done on merit.

Candidates should note that seat allotment under Zero Round and Round 1 have been completed.

