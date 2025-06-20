No Clear Exit, No Clear Aim — Only Diplomacy Offers Way Out

[Iran's IRGC conducted airstrikes Haifa - Israel's most industrialised city, today. Haifa has been targeted by Iranian missiles multiple times in the last eight days.]
With tensions between Israel and Iran nearing a breaking point, a critical diplomatic push by the E3 — Germany, France, and the United Kingdom — may offer a narrow but credible path to de-escalation. As Israel-Iran tensions intensify, a renewed diplomatic effort by the trio — could open a limited but credible avenue to defuse the crisis.
As Israeli missiles rain down on Iranian nuclear facilities and military sites, and Iran retaliations with drones and its ballistic missiles, the world is holding its breath — not because we know where this war is going, but because we don’t. In the fog of this sudden and dangerous escalation between Israel and Iran, one question overshadows all others: What is the endgame?
For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the answer appears to be convoluted — and disturbingly open-ended. He claims this war is a preemptive strike to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions. But others suggest a deeper, more personal motive: a decades-long vision to dismantle Iran’s regional influence and perhaps even forceful regime change in Tehran — all while distracting from his corruption trials at home.
Either way, the consequences are being felt far beyond the skies of Tehran and Tel Aviv.
Netanyahu’s primary justification for this war is not new. As the U.S. Army officer Harrison Mann recently noted in Zeteo News, “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Iran was about to produce nuclear bombs – which he’s been warning since the 90s.”
This time, he claims Iran was nearing enough enriched uranium for nine nuclear warheads — a number neither independently confirmed nor accepted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
While the IAEA recently noted a “significant rise” in Iranian uranium enrichment, it explicitly stated in March of this year that there was no evidence that Tehran had restarted a weapons program. In fact, earlier this year, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence reaffirmed that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons.
So why now?
The answer, however, may lie less in Iran’s uranium stockpile and more in Netanyahu’s strategic blending of personal ambition and ideological warfare—seeking both a regime change in Iran and a reset of his public image — both domestically and globally.
Netanyahu’s record reveals a familiar pattern: derail negotiations, escalate tension, then drag allies into intervening. He fiercely opposed the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and is now attempting to corner the Trump administration into abandoning even limited diplomatic engagement.
While President Trump has shown reluctance to involve the U.S. directly in another Middle Eastern conflict, Netanyahu appears to be doing everything in his power to provoke American intervention — leveraging political pressure and regional escalation to force Washington’s hand.
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy didn’t mince words and warned that Israel’s actions risk a "regional war that will likely be catastrophic for America" and demonstrate how little respect some allies now have for Washington’s leadership.
Echoing similar concerns, Senator Bernie Sanders has asserted that Netanyahu effectively initiated the conflict by targeting Iran — including the assassination of Ali Shamkhani, Tehran’s lead nuclear negotiator — in what he describes as a deliberate effort to sabotage ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. Sanders cautioned that the United States must not be dragged into “another illegal Netanyahu war,” either militarily or financially.
As the war intensifies, global powers are treading carefully and rethinking what’s at stake in a region.
The United Nations has yet to find a way forward, as disagreements among key members will continue to stall any meaningful response.
[Gav-Yam Negev Advanced Technologies Park in Be'er Sheva after Iran's missile attack Friday June 20, 205.]
Iran has so far responded with strategic restraint — targeting Israeli military and intelligence facilities. But this may change if USA decides to join with Israel that will escalate this war further, particularly if it attempts to destroy the Fordow nuclear site, a site located deep underground.
Iran may turn to its network of regional allies—Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and militias in Iraq—as tensions rise and the risk of broader spillover grows.
Several scenarios now loom on the horizon:
[Damages to water treatment plant in Tehran in Israeli airstrikes.]
Whether this war is about nuclear non-proliferation, geopolitical reordering, or domestic distraction, one fact is clear: There is no coherent Israeli exit strategy. And unless the United States and the United Nations intervene meaningfully — not just with statements, but with action — this war could become the defining global crisis of the decade.
The longer Netanyahu wages this war without limits, the more likely it is that the world will be dragged into it. And once it becomes global, there may be no winning endgame for anyone.
History offers sobering warnings. Regime change rarely produces stable outcomes in the Middle East. From Iraq and Syria to Libya and Yemen, toppling governments without clear post-conflict plans has led to sectarian warfare, militant chaos, and foreign power entrenchment. Iran, with its engrained ideology and regional reach, risks becoming the epicenter of a far broader collapse.
A successful diplomatic resolution will depend on both sides halting further escalation which includes the Israeli airstrikes and Iran's subsequent reactions. Engaging with Iran once more through mechanisms that recognize its security concerns and regional role, as well as addressing the international community's concerns about nuclear proliferation.
The re-opening of provisions of the 2015 nuclear agreement, including new assurances, reciprocal compliance, may help to restore confidence and serve as the basis of negotiations. Neutral third parties like Oman and Qatar would be well-positioned to conduct regional deconfliction negotiations, especially in critical areas like Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon.
Crucially, diplomacy must move beyond isolation and punitive measures; instead, it should offer Iran a stake in regional stability in return for restraint. This approach would require Western powers to remain flexible and recognize that excluding Iran from future Middle East security arrangements could undermine long-term stability.
(The writer, Mohammed Affan, is an Indian Student in his final year of graduation in Political Science and International Relations from Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, Istanbul)
