European Style Nationalism in India

Talking of India and Hindu nationalism, it had already become a force to reckon with and kept the European style nationalism of Germany and Italy as its role models

Thursday June 26, 2025 2:02 PM , Ram Puniyani

The pages of Indian Express are carrying a very thoughtful and in-depth discussion on the rise and dominance of Hindu Nationalism in Indiai by outstanding social scientists, Yogendra Yadav, Suhas palshikar and Akeel Bilgrami. These writers are disturbed that the present notion of Indian Nationalism is European style nationalism. We understand this as Hindutva politics or Hindu Nationalism.

What is common to their contributions is that they sound to be conceding that Hindu Nationalism is the Nationalism prevalent today. While it is no doubt that Hindu Nationalism is very assertive and dominant, Indian Nationalism is still very much there in the imagination of a large section of Indian society. Percentage wise the vote share of Hindu nationalist party in the 2024 elections was 36.5% and even with this there are lot of allegations about rigging and manipulation of the results.

Still their concern is worth giving a serious thought. The Hindu nationalism has been entrenching itself not only through electoral politics but also through its infiltration in various organs of state, its control over media and a big section of social media.

Yadav says, “The fault for the rise of the offending nationalism in India today at the doorstep of what he thinks of as a secularized, internationalist, modernist ethos that was cultivated

in post-Independence India, which eschewed all nationalism, thereby creating a “nationalism” vacuum that is now filled by the Hindutva conception of the nation.” Palshikar “closes the argument by tracing this nationalism to elements within the national movement more than a century earlier.”

Bilgrami, to begin with appreciates the Indian ethos by stating that “For centuries, Indian society has been characterized by an unselfconscious pluralism of religions and cultures.

Today’s European-style nationalism, by contrast, manufactures division and calls it unity. And commenting on Palshikar’s views on its roots during freedom struggle, he says, “No doubt there were antecedents to such attitudes during the freedom struggle but they were marginalized by the dominance of Gandhi and Nehru and though this certainly left unresolved

questions, these do not amount to the roots of current Hindutva nationalism.”

There are some more points which need to be taken into account while understanding the situation in India and the rising threat of Hindu nationalism. While in Europe the Sovereignty passed on from Monarchs/Kings to the Modern centralized state. The rise of such states had to deal with divergent groups in the society which lead to the concept of secularism.

In India we had a colonial state which usurped sovereignty of most of the Kings into the colonial state. This colonial state had to give way to the Indian state after Independence. This Indian state had its guidelines in the Indian constitution, which was “inclusive without othering” (Yadav’s phrase).

India did walk this path and theoretically this is still the path of Indian nationalism. Hindu Nationalism is drawing a bigger line which in a way is narrow, European style but unlike Europe where language, religion and culture were the root of division and nationalism (mainly langiage), in India it was only religion which was the foundation of Hindu and Muslim Nationalism, also called communalism.

With the introduction of modern Industries, education, means of transport and communication roots of Indian nationalism started emerging. The supporting aspects of this nationalism were the social movements breaking the shackles of hierarchy.

Movements led by Narayan Meghaji Lokhande, Com. Singarvelu organized the workers. Jotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Ambedkar and Periyar struggled for social equality, an important ingredient of Indian nationalism.

Gandhi and Nehru contributed to the leading of people’s movement against colonial rule; this movement not only was aimed at changing the sovereignty from British to Indian elected representatives but also meant to be totally inclusive.

Right with the development of this Indian Nationalism; the feudal elements laid the foundation of trends which culminated in the formation of Muslim and Hindu nationalism. These trends articulated that religion is the basis of nationalism. They got support from Rajas, Nawabs (Kings) and elite sections which occupied a place on the higher pedestal of prevailing but declining social structure. Their rise in due course led to Muslim League, Hindu Mahasabha, and RSS. This did help the British to pursue the policy of ‘divide and rule’ for the British and later to partition of India.

Talking of India and Hindu nationalism, it had already become a force to reckon with and kept the European style nationalism of Germany and Italy as its role models. Its training of Swayamsevaks and Pracharaks spread their message far and wide through word of mouth.

Immediately after we got Independence Hindu Nationalism’s strength was clear. It’s (ex) pracharak Nathuram Godse pumped three bullets into the chest of the leader of anti colonial movement, the biggest advocate of Indian Nationalism, Mahatma Gandhi.

RSS was not the only vehicle of Hindu nationalism. There was Hindu Mahasabaha and some elements of Hindu nationalism also entered the Indian National Congress. Nehru had realized this threat to Indian nationalism but could not weed it out due to many reasons, the major one being the persistence of landlordism in the country. This was reflected in the heightened religiosity in society.

Hindu nationalism obviously stood for status quo of caste and gender relationships. Its appeal to certain sections of society became clear when a bill for cow slaughter was demanded and thousands of Sadhus gathered in the parliament. In1980s its influence started becoming obvious, when the response to Yatras and religiosity started going through the roof. On the pretext of the Shah Bano case the appeasement bogey worked and the Ram Mandir campaign opened the floodgates for the rise of Hindu nationalism.

Vocal articulation of Indian nationalism has been muted for some decades. The Right wing wants to present Nationalism itself as Hindu nationalism. Is there a hope for Indian nationalism becoming the main one today? Yes there is. We saw a glimpse of this during the last few years.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ have shown that the space which was undermined by the assertion of European style nationalism, Hindu Nationalism can be retrieved. The articulation of issues of dalits, women, Adivasis, workers and minorities along with the movements for their demands can be the foundation.

The appeal of our Constitution is very deep among the people. These twin movements, along with reaching the values of Indian constitution far and wide will be the two legs on which Indian Nationalism can be retrieved from the ground in times to come.



