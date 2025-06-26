India sends its second astronaut in space after 41 years

Shubhanshu Shukla Wednesday June 25, 2025 became second Indian astronaut after Rakesh Sharma to travel to space

Saturday June 28, 2025 11:38 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Image created by Arslan Shaikh shared on social media platformX by ISRO Spaceflight via @ISROSpaceflight.]

New Delhi: Shubhanshu Shukla Wednesday June 25, 2025 became second Indian astronaut after Rakesh Sharma to travel to space.

Shubhanshu Shukla is Group Captain and an Indian Air Force pilot.

"Grp. Cpt. Shubhanshu Shukla has officially become the 2nd Indian national to travel to space! 1. Rakesh Sharma (Soyuz T-11, 1984) 2. Shubhanshu Shukla (Axiom-4, 2025)", Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a social media post.

"Dèjà-vu moment for India"

Writing on the historic day, Indian Air Force called it a "dèjà-vu moment for India".

"Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla sets forth on a landmark Space Mission, carrying the pride of the nation beyond Earth."

"This is a dèjà-vu moment for India, 41 years after the mission of Sqn Ldr Rakesh Sharma, who first carried our Tricolour beyond Earth", the Indian Air Force said in a social media post X.

With this, Shubhanshu Shukla also became the first to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

The Axiom-4 Mission launch was delayed multiple times due to weather and technical glitches before it finally set off to the Internaional Space Station (ISS) Wednesday June 25, 2025.



