'Knowledge can't be bombed': Iran defiant after U.S. airstrikes

Iran remained defiant after U.S. forces claimed bombing its nuclear sites Saturday night, asserting that ‘knowledge can’t be bombed’.

Sunday June 22, 2025 3:40 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Iran also termed the direct involvement of the United States in its ongoing war with Israel "gambling" where risk of losing is always there.

Iran also termed the direct involvement of the United States in its ongoing war with Israel “gambling” where risk of losing is always there.

"Two things are certain: Knowledge cannot be bombed, and the gambler will definitely lose this time”, an adviser said to the speaker of the Iranian parliament said, adding the U.S. attack was not unexpected.

"Iran has been expecting attacks on Fordow for several nights. Fordow was evacuated long ago and did not sustain irreversible damage," the unnamed adviser is quoted as saying by multiple media outlets, including Jerusalem Post.

"A grave and unprecedented violation"

In a statement following the US attack, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran vowed a strong response calling them "a grave and unprecedented violation of the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the international law."

"The war-mongering and lawless regime of the United States of America is held fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of this egregious act of aggression and heinous crime", the ministry said in a statment released after the attack Sunday.

"The U.S. military aggression against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of a UN member state—carried out in collusion with the genocidal Israeli regime—once again laid bare the depth of depravity that governs American foreign policy and revealed the extent of hostility harbored by the U.S. ruling establishment against the peace-seeking and independence-loving people of Iran", it added.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolved to defend Iran's territory, sovereignty, security and people by all force and means against the United States' criminal aggression", the Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia expresses concerns

Saudi Arabia has also issued "deep concerns" after U.S. President Trump dragged the United States in Iran-Israel war.

“The Kingdom is following with deep concerns the development in Iran, particularly the targeting of the Iranian nuclear sites by the United States of America”, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia also said the US targeting of the Iranian territories is “condemnable violation of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Qatar said on Sunday that dangerous tensions following US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites would lead to “catastrophic repercussions” on both regional and international levels, the foreign ministry said in a post on X.

The ministry deplored the “deterioration” to the status quo after the US strikes, the statement said.

Oman

Oman, which was mediating nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, on Sunday strongly condemned US strikes on nuclear sites in Iran.

Iran vows strong response

Soon after the U.S. attack, Iran's foreign ministry in a statement vowed a strong response, saying "world should not forget it was the U.S. that started a dangerous war against Iran".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US of breaching international law.

“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations,” Araghchi said in a social media post.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior.”

Araghchi also said he will fly to Moscow today and have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Earlier, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz.

The agency said the three nuclear sites operate under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the “brutal assault” on them violates international law.

The AEOI said the aggression was carried out “under the indifference--or rather the complicity--of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

The Fordo facility is buried deep underground and designed to resist conventional airstrikes, making it a symbolic and strategic target. Its destruction would mark one of the most significant blows to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in over a decade.

Tehran has maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and denies any intent to develop nuclear weapons.

Saturday’s US strike marks the most direct American military action in the conflict so far and signals a potential turning point in the widening regional war.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps writing on social media, said, "Now the war has begun for us".

Additionally, a commentator on Iranian state television stated that every American civilian or military personnel in the region has become a legitimate target after the US strike.

U.S. bombs 3 sites in Iran



The US armed forces conducted airstrikes in various locations in Iran early in the morning Sunday June 22, 2025 after days of speculations.

The United Nations, Russia, China and US allies in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, had advised Trump against direct involvement in the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had three days ago also warned of dire consequences if the U.S. joined the war to help its Middle East proxy.

The latest war between Iran and Israel started last Friday when the latter attacked the former unprovoked.

Trump intervenes after Netanyahu's appeal

Addressing the Americans after the attack, Trump announced that the United States forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a “very successful attack”, adding that the heavily fortified Fordow nuclear facility is “gone”.

In a speech of just over three minutes, Trump said Iran’s future held “either peace or tragedy”, and that there were many other targets that could be hit by the US military.

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” Trump said.

Trump joined the Israel-Iran war after Benjamin Netanyahu appealed him to save Israel. Billboards across Tel Aviv were also installed asking "Mr President, Finish the Job".

Netanyahu sought the U.S. intervention after its air defence system collapsed in Iranian attack, and key strategic points including - Israeli Stock Exchange building, Haifa seaport, Haifa power plant, Beersheba Technical Park and Mossad units in Tel Aviv suffered damages.

Shaken by the damages, the Zionist regime in Israel was forced to ban journalists from the areas hit in Iranian missile attacks.

The U.S. bombing of the Iranian nuclear sites came after the reports in American media that the Pentagon was moving B-2 stealth bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri toward the Persian Gulf.

