Buldozzer Justice has Become Symbol of Vengeance: Jamiat Ulama

Arbitrarily bulldozing homes and properties is severely damaging the constitutional and democratic image of India on the global stage, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani said

Friday June 27, 2025 11:48 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Arbitrarily bulldozing homes and properties is severely damaging the constitutional and democratic image of India on the global stage, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani said.

Maulana Mahmood Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said this while hailing the recent verdict of the Odisha High Court and the concerns raised by United Nations human rights experts over the increasing trend of forced demolitions across India.

“These actions are no longer rooted in justice — they represent retaliation. The bulldozer is being misused as a weapon above the law, often targeting specific communities. This is a dangerous precedent in a constitutional democracy", Maulana Madani said.

Expressing deep disappointment, he noted that despite the Supreme Court’s clear guidelines - issued last year in response to a petition by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, arbitrary demolitions continue unchecked.

State authorities across the country are bypassing legal procedures, tearing down homes, shops, and places of worship belonging to the poor, minorities, and other vulnerable groups, without notice or due process.

HC Order

According to a recent report, over 10,000 homes, shops, and mosques were demolished in just April and May 2025. As a result, thousands have been rendered homeless and forced to live under open skies in inhumane conditions.

Maulana Madani welcomed the Odisha High Court’s landmark ruling, which declared such bulldozer actions unlawful and ordered compensation of ₹10 lakh to the affected party.

Notably, ₹2 lakh of this amount is to be recovered in installments from the salary of the responsible Tehsildar under whose instruction the demolition was carried out.

“This judgment is a significant step toward justice and should serve as a precedent across the country,” Mauala Madani said.

UN Experts

The United Nations experts have also described these demolitions as “illegal, discriminatory, and cruel", warning that such acts constitute clear violations of fundamental human rights, especially the right to housing. According to the UN, these actions amount to collective punishment of Muslims and other marginalized communities.

“Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind calls upon the central and state governments to immediately halt all unlawful and arbitrary demolitions. The Supreme Court’s directives must be implemented in full", Maulana Madani said.

"Due legal process—including prior notice, the right to be heard, avenues for appeal, and provision for compensation—must be upheld", he said.

Maulana Madani emphasized that India’s democratic, constitutional, and human rights reputation depends on ensuring that state power functions within the rule of law, and that every citizen’s fundamental rights are respected and protected.

