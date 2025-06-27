Saudia Cabin Manager dies mid-air on Jeddah-London flight

Mohsen bin Saeed Alzahrani, Cabin Manager of Saudi Arabian Airlines, died while on duty aboard flight SV119 bound for London from Jeddah on Thursday, June 26

Friday June 27, 2025 11:39 AM , ummid.com News Network

Jeddah: Mohsen bin Saeed Alzahrani, Cabin Manager of Saudi Arabian Airlines, died while on duty aboard flight SV119 bound for London from Jeddah on Thursday, June 26.

In a statement, the Saudi national carrier said Alzahrani suffered sudden medical emergency condition during mid-flight.

"Despite the swift and professional response by crew members and medical personnel on board, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at Cairo International Airport", Saudi Gazette reported citing the Saudia statement.

'Tragic Moment'

Saudia called the demise of Alzahrani as a tragic moment losing one of the most dedicated team members of the national carrier.

Described by colleagues as a model of commitment and professionalism, Alzahrani was widely admired for his integrity, work ethics, and high moral standards.

Saudia, in coordination with the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Egypt, is currently finalizing the necessary procedures for the repatriation of the body.

The airline also extended its sincere gratitude to the flight crew for their exceptional professionalism and calm in handling the situation, ensuring the continuation of the journey under extraordinary circumstances. Saudia likewise thanked all passengers aboard for their patience and cooperation during the ordeal.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Alzahrani’s family, colleagues, and friends,” the airline said, adding: “Saudia remains fully committed to supporting his loved ones and all those affected by this profound loss.”

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.