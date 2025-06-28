Aadhaar authentication mandatory for Tatkal ticket booking

Saturday June 28, 2025

New Delhi: The government has made Aadhaar authentication compulsory for Tatkal Train Ticket booking.

Citing the new government guidelines issued by the Ministry of Railways about Tatkal ticket bookings, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said the new rule will come into effect from July 01, 2025.

“As per the Government guidelines, only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be eligible to book Tatkal Train Tickets through the IRCTC Website and Mobile apps, effective July 1, 2025”, the IRCTC said.

The IRCTC has advised commuters to authenticate IRCTC User Profile with Aadhaar in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Steps to Authenticate IRCTC User Profile

Log in to www.irctc.co.in or use the IRCTC Rail Connect Mobile App.

Go to the "My Account" section.

Click on the “Authenticate User” option and follow the on-screen instructions.

Please ensure your mobile number linked with Aadhaar card is active for OTP verification for e-Aadhaar authentication.

Why Tatkal Booking?

Passengers can book train tickets up to 60 days in advance, subject to seat availability. A Tatkal ticket is a type of train ticket for last-minute travellers, and booked typically a day before the train's departure.

Booked online or at railway counters, Tatkal tickets come with higher charges compared to regular tickets and are subject to availability.

Tatkal tickets have often been subject to hoarding and automated bookings by agents using unfair means. Official data indicates that over half of Tatkal tickets booked online are snapped up within the first 10 minutes of the window opening, according to The Economic Times.

The e-Aadhaar authentication aims to curb these illegal practices.

