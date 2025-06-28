Fact Check: Netanyahu doesn’t stand up to welcome Putin

A viral video is wildly shared on different social media platforms claiming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t stand up to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a result the latter ignored him at another meeting

The viral video shows Russian President Putin entering an office room as Netanyahu’s wife Sara greets him at the door while the Israeli Prime Minister is seen seated in a chair.

Putin walks to the chair where Netanyahu is seated. Netanyahu then shakes hand with Putin and asks him to sit in the empty chair next to him.

At the same time, Netanyahu is seen saying something to Putin while pointing at one of his legs.

The two then are seen engaged in a conversation.

Disinformation

This video of Netanyahu greeting Putin while seated is combined with another video to show Putin giving cold shoulder to the Israel Prime Minister at an event.

The second video is combined with the first to portray Putin “taking revenge of this humiliation”, by ignoring him and giving him a cold shoulder while greeting French President Macron, British Monarch King Charles and other world leaders.

The combined video is shared on social media platforms with a caption:

“NETANYAHU DOESN’T STAND UP TO WELCOME PUTIN.”

Shared in the wake of the Iran-Israel war and Genocide of Palestinians by the Netanyahu-led Israeli Occupation Forces in Gaza, the video has been viewed by more than 2 million, liked by over 19,000 and re-tweeted 2,400 times on social media users on X at the time of writing this article

A fact check analysis of both the videos, however, revealed that the combined video is deliberately shared to spread disinformation with a propaganda and ill-intended caption.

First Video

[Netanyahu with broken leg (File Image)]

As per the fact check analysis by ummid.com, the first video where Netanyahu is seen greeting Netanyahu while sitting in his chair is of 2012 when Putin had visited Israel and the two met in his Occupied Jerusalem office.

Netanyahu is sitting because he had fractured his leg while playing football. And, while welcoming and asking Putin to sit in the chair next him, Netanyahu was actually showing him his plastered leg.

This shows Netanyahu did not stand up to greet the visiting guest because he had a broken leg and had plasters.

Furthermore, Putin in his speech during his 2012 Israel visit hailed "Russia-Israel strong ties" and thanked Netanyahu.

"In this respect the unveiling of a monument paying tribute to the Red Army here in Israel is symbolic. I want to thank once more our Israeli friends for making this possible, and thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for his initiative", Putin said.

Second Video

[Putin seated with world leaders at the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp (Video screen shot/The Mail)]

The second video where Putin is seen “ignoring” Netanyahu is of an event held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp and International Holocaust Remembrance Day held in the Occupied Jerusalem January 2020 - whole eight years after Putin's 2012 visit to Israel.

[Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara had received Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial centre in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. (Image: Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS)

Putin arrived at the venue late. He was in fact greeted by the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, and later walked with him to greet first the French President Macron, and later King Charles of Britain (He was still Prince in 2020), before settling in his chair next to Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

As Netanyahu was one of the hosts, Putin was not required, as per the protocol, to greet him as he did with other guests.

Also, other video clips of the event show Putin in conversation with Netanyahu who was sitting next to him.

Thus, the combined video - one of 2012 and the other of 2020, now viral on social media is “disinformation” and shared with an ill-intended caption.

