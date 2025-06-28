UGEAC 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Direct Link

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has published on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in result of the First Round Seat Allotment of Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2025 today i.e. Saturday June 28, 2025

Saturday June 28, 2025 5:16 PM , ummid.com News Network

Candidates should note that UGEAC 2025 Round 1 allotment result released today is provisional. The UGEAC 2025 Round 1 final allotment result will be published on July 03, 2025.

UGEAC 2025 Allotment Objection Date

Candidates are advised to check their allotment. In case of any objection they should report to the board by June 30, 2025.

"The candidates are directed to see their result and may send Objection, if any, till 4.00 P.M. of 30.06.2025 to email ID: objection.bceceboard@gmail.com through his/her UGEAC-2025 registered email ID", the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) said.

"After reviewing the received objections, final seat allotment result will be published on 03.07.2025", the board said.

After the release of the Final Allotment, candidates can download allotment order from July 04 to 07 2025, as per the Bihar Engineering Counselling Schedule 2025.

UGEAC Document Verification

After downloading the allotment letter, candidates can proceed for document verification. The date and time of document verification is from July 05 to 07, 2025 till 11:.59 PM.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had on June 19, 2025 released the UGEAC 2025 Rank Card and Merit List on the official website.

After release of the rank list, it started Choice Filling and locking for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counseling [UGEAC] 2025 through its official website bcece.admissions.nic.in from June 20, 2025.

Steps for UGEAC 2025 Allotment

Go to the official website: " bceceboard.bihar.gov.in ".

". Click on Online Portal for UGEAC 2025.

Log-in using UGEAC ID and Password or JEE Main Application No.

Enter your date of birth and Security Code.

Click on the given link to check provisional allotment

Rais objection if any, otherwise wait for the final allotment

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995.

Apart from Bihar NEET Medical and Engineering Counselling, the board conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.

