WBJEE 2025 result announcement can take more time

Sunday June 29, 2025 1:12 AM , ummid.com News Network

WBJEE Result 2025: Around one lakh students who appeared in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2025 should note that their wait for the exam result can be longer.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2025 this year was held on Sunday April 27.

After successfully conducting the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations, the board released WBJEE 2025 Provisional Answer Key on May 09 and asked the candidates to raise objections, if any, till May 11, 2025.

The next step following the release of the Provisional Answer Keys was to analyse the objections raised, release the WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key and announce the result based on it.

It however did not happen.

Why is WBJEE 2025 result delayed?

In 2024, WBJEE entrance exam was held on April 28 and the result was declared on June 06, 2024 i.e.in 39 days.

In 2021 the result was announced in a record 20 day time while in 2023 the WBJEE result was published in 26 days.

Accordingly, the WBJEE 2025 result should have also been announced by now.

But, the sources said, the board has put the WBJEE 2025 result declaration on hold because of the Calcutta High Court stay on the OBC reservation revised list till July 31, 2025.

The matter reached the court after the West Bengal government added 76 castes to the OBC list reportedly without a survey.

Since there is reservation for OBC candidates, and the board also publishes caste and category-wise WBJEE result, Calcutta HC verdict on the matter is important.

Sources said the WBJEE 2025 result will be published only after the Calcutta High Court verdict on the matter is pronounced.

WBJEE Rank Cards

The result will be accompanied by Rank Cards and WBJEE score, and not the Merit List. The WBJEE rank and score are important as they are used for admission counselling.

The WBJEE Counselling schedule will be published soon after the result declaration.

"The WBJEE 2025 result will be published as a Rank Card containing all relevant ranks, total scores, and component scores in paper I (Mathematics) and paper II (Physics & Chemistry). Candidates can view and download their rank card, for a brief period, by logging in with their password. The Board never publishes a rank list to ensure confidentiality to each candidate", the board said.

WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.

"The Rank cards with scores will be issued to all candidates appearing in WBJEE-2025. But all may not be awarded a rank and hence may not be eligible for counselling as the Board will decide a cutoff rank and/or a cutoff score", the board said.

