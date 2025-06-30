What to visit in Madinah: Bani Unaif Mosque

One important landmark in Madinah al Munawwarah linked to The Prophet (peace be upon him)is Bani Unaif Mosque, located southwest of Quba Mosque in the Al-Usbah neighborhood, at a distance of no more than 500 meters

Madinah al Munawwarah: Madinah stands as a living memory, pulsing with the events of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) era, the details of the Hijra, and moments from his noble biography.

Every corner bears a trace, and every landmark stands as a witness to prophethood. The city is rich with Islamic heritage sites and landmarks that captivate visitors with profound historical and spiritual significance.

One such landmark is Bani Unaif Mosque, located southwest of Quba Mosque in the Al-Usbah neighborhood, at a distance of no more than 500 meters. It was named after the Bani Unaif clan of the Bali tribe, who were allies of the Quba people at the time.

The mosque is characterized by its simple design and authentic architecture. It was built using dark basalt stones and has no roof, with a total area of approximately 37.5 square meters. It is surrounded by a stone courtyard planted with palm trees and native shrubs, reflecting a scene of simplicity and authenticity.

Restoration of Bani Anif Mosque

The site underwent meticulous restoration as part of the Madinah Region Development Authority's efforts to preserve prophetic landmarks, in line with national initiatives aimed at safeguarding Islamic heritage and enhancing the Kingdom’s architectural identity.

The restoration works included reinforcing the walls with traditional wooden columns, covering the floor with white marble, and installing lighting units that complement the historical character.

The restoration project was cooperatively carried out between the authority and the Heritage Commission as part of a strategic partnership aimed at protecting historical sites and enhancing their presence in religious and cultural tourism, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

"Historical Significance"

The mosque holds historical value as it marks the place where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) once prayed while visiting Talha ibn Al-Bara’ during his illness. Out of reverence, the Bani Unaif tribe, a branch of Banu Baliah, preserved the site and later constructed a mosque in his honor.

The mosque, also known as Musbeh Mosque, is situated in Banu Anif village’s historical area of Al Osbah, where several people who had embraced Islam had gathered before the Prophet (pbuh) when he migrated from Makkah to Madinah.

مسجد بني أُنَيْف

ورد أن النبيﷺ صلّ فيه لما كان يعود الصحابي طلحة بن البراء في مرضه

يقال له مسجد بني أنيف لوقوعه في قرية بني أُنَيْف وهم حي من بَلِيّ دارهم بين بني عمرو بن عوف بقُباء وبين العصبة

أطلق عليه بعض المؤرخين والعامة مسجد مصبح لما ورد أن النبيﷺ صلى فيه الصبح لما جاءpic.twitter.com/5TUhEWaM7J — الصقر العربي(@batzssfffzshat) June 22, 2025

According to historians, Musbeh Mosque was named as such because Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) prayed here the morning of the day of Hijrah.

The mosque is included among the cultural and religious tourism projects led by the Kingdom and overseen by the Madinah Region Development Authority as part of a comprehensive vision to introduce visitors to the city’s religious and historical landmarks.

The “Visit Madinah” platform, launched by the authority, contributes to facilitating access to information and tourism services related to this landmark and other historical sites in Madinah through an interactive digital approach.

It enables users to explore the historical, cultural, and civilizational components of the city, enriching the visitor experience in Madinah.

More about black basalt and granite

The natural rocks found in the mountains and lava fields of Madinah, such as black basalt and granite, form a key element in the region's traditional and contemporary architecture.

These stones have historically been used in the construction of homes, castles, walls, and landmarks, contributing to thermal insulation and reducing internal temperatures compared to the external environment. Many of these stone-built structures, including Bani Unaif Mosque, have retained their beauty and durability to this day.

These stones are also prominently featured in the architecture of the Prophet's Mosque, major mosques, historical sites, and heritage landmarks. Their use has preserved Madinah's urban identity, allowing construction to adapt harmoniously to the local environment and climate.

They are also employed in restoration and rehabilitation projects led by the Madinah Region Development Authority and the Heritage Commission, which have revived several historical sites with a blend of authenticity and modernity.

Natural stones and rocks have also been utilized in the "Humanizing Madinah" within central areas, including pedestrian plazas, seating areas, and road paving, especially along rehabilitated valley banks such as Wadi Al-Aqiq and Wadi Qanat. These efforts enhance the city's appeal as a cultural and tourist destination while safeguarding its distinctive urban character.

