Zumba Must Awaken Babus and Netas, Not Playground Heroes

While the Kerala government wants students dancing to beat drug abuse, maybe it’s the couch potatoes in power corridors who need to shake off their policy lethargy.

Monday June 30, 2025 12:42 PM , Mujeeb Jaihoon

In a bold and unconventional move, the Kerala government has introduced Zumba dance sessions in schools across the state, arguing for it as a stress-busting, energy-boosting initiative aimed at steering students away from drug abuse. Launched under the banner of physical and mental wellness, it has sparked alarm, with parents and leaders questioning its logic and intent.

The Official Rationale

According to the ruling government, the Zumba dance-workout is part of a broader anti-narcotics campaign to reduce stress and improve mental health of students vulnerable to drug abuse. The sessions are conducted during school hours in school uniforms, with trained instructors on campus.

A Misdiagnosis of the Problem?

But is lethargy really the issue among schoolchildren? Critics argue otherwise. School children in Kerala are already living an active life—walking to school, participating in games, and engaging in extracurriculars. If lethargy is the enemy, it lurks more prominently in the corridors of bureaucracy than in schoolyards.

In fact, civil servants and politicians, often seen leading unhealthy lifestyles, might benefit more from a daily dose of Zumba than the average student. If dance is the antidote to drug addiction, then why limit it to schools? Shouldn’t the entire state apparatus be on its toes, literally, to combat what is undeniably a society-wide cancerous menace?

Where’s the Evidence?

Another sharp concern is the lack of empirical backing. Nowhere else in the world has Zumba been tested or proven as an anti-narcotic intervention. While physical activity is universally acknowledged as beneficial, the shift from dance to drug deterrence is a stretch that lacks scientific footing.

Cultural Dissonance

Kerala is a state that prides itself on its rich cultural heritage—its classical dance forms, martial arts like Kalaripayattu and other traditional entertainments, which encourage physical engagements. Introducing a Latin American dance form into this milieu, especially under the pretext of cultural progressiveness, defies logic more than legacy.

The Real Conversation

This controversy isn’t just about dance. It’s about how we define wellness, address drug abuse, and how we respect cultural sensibilities while crafting public policy. Kerala has often led the nation in progressive reforms—from literacy drives to gender-inclusive education. But progress must be paired with prudence.

Zumba may be fun, even therapeutic. But as a state-sponsored solution to a complex social issue with several dynamics, it feels more like a performance than a policy.

(The writer, Mujeeb Jaihoon, is a writer and commentator on social and cultural affairs. More at www.jaihoon.com.)

