In Pictures: Ramadan Market in Madinah al Munawwarah

Muslims in The Holy City get a chance to witness the glimpses of rich Islamic culture, crafts and local products when they visit the Madinah Ramadan Markets.

Sunday March 16, 2025

Madinah al Munawwarah: Spending Ramadan in Madinah al Munawwarah, The City of Prophet, and offering prayers at Masjid Nabawi, is a dream for every Muslim men, women and even children.

The City of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) besides its religion significance is also a hub of ancient Islamic culture and heritage.

While in the Holy City, Muslims make it a point to visit sites of religious significance Jannat al-Baqī, the oldest and first Islamic cemetery of Medina, Mount Uhud, Masjid Quba etc.

Along with this, Muslims in The Holy City also get a chance to witness the glimpses of rich Islamic culture, crafts and local products when they visit the Madinah Ramadan Markets.

Among them is Madinah's first-of-its-kind Ramadan Market, which is nestled along Al-Uyun Road with a breathtaking view of Mount Uhud.

This market also offers a unique cultural and commercial experience, supporting local farmers, artisans, and families working in the cottage industry by showcasing their handicrafts, agricultural products, and traditional Ramadan goods.

Supervised by the Madinah Municipality, the market provides everything needed for the holy month, from traditional Ramadan foods and drinks to Eid gifts and supplies.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the distinctive Ramadan atmosphere while celebrating the region's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from Saudi Press Agency (SPA)]

