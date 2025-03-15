'Be careful...': Indian student self-deported over support to Palestinians writes

Saturday March 15, 2025 12:40 PM , ummid.com News Network

Columbia University: Ranjani Srinivasan, a PhD student at Columbia University, instead of pleading with the U.S. self-deported herself after her visa was cancelled over support to Palestinians.

Ranjani Srinivasan had entered the United States on an F-1 student visa as a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement Friday.

Stating that Srinivasan was “involved in activities supporting” Hamas, the Department of State revoked her visa on March 5.

Instead of filing appeal and pleading with the Trump administration, Ranjani Srinivasan, decided to self-deport.

Ranjani used the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home App to self-deport on March 11.

Ranjani Srinivasan has not revealed where she is headed for. However, according to some media outlets, she has travelled to Canada.

"Be careful of sending your kids to US universities"

In an essay going viral after her decision to self-deport herself, Ranjani Srinivasan has asked the Indians back home to be careful of sending their children to the United States for higher education.

“Be careful of sending your kids to US universities for these word salad courses. You never know what will the long term outcome of this education”, the essay purportedly written by Srinivasan said.

ummid.com could not indepently confirned the veracity of the essay and when she had wtitten it lambasting the Hindu caste system.

… and there tends to be a cultural tag once major alterations have occurred in the social fabrics of human affairs. It is difficult to transgress from these “Brahminical” constructions of the KGF landscape”, she wrote.

“Many of the family members I interviewed lauded advances in Dalit emancipation such as entry into temples and affirmative action. Many of them have directly challenged discriminatory treatment of Dalit domestic workers. It would be too simplistic to deem them as intentional oppressors, but it is necessary to deconstruct these nostalgic imaginations of a place inextricably linked to caste experience”, she wrote.

Columbia University Protest

Columbia University students had staged massive protest in April 2024 in support of Palestinians and in protest against the genocide of Palestinians by the Israeli Zionist occupation forces in Gaza.

In a rare show of crackdown against the students, the university allowed use of brutal force against the peaceful protesters.

The move was denounced by the scientists and academics associated with universities and institutions spread across the world who in turn said Columbia should be proud of the pro-Palestine protest on its campus.

Donald Trump, however, after winning the 2020 U.S. elections announced to deport students who participated in the pro-Palestine rallies and protests.

Continuing the crackdown on the students, the Trump administration has detained two students, including Mahmoud Khalil. Khalil, a prominent figure in the pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, was arrested last week by federal immigration authorities under the Trump administration.

The move has sparked widespread condemnation from free speech advocates, who accuse the government of suppressing political dissent.

A large number of protesters Thursday gathered at Trump Tower in Manhattan to demonstrate against the detention of Palestinian activist. Police said it has arrested around 100 of them.

