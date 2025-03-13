TN replaces Rupee symbol in budget 2025 with Tamil ‘ru’

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu released a teaser of the state budget 2025-26 replacing the Rupee Hindi symbol ₹ with Tamil ru, escalating the already tense North-South language war

Thursday March 13, 2025 5:51 PM , ummid.com News Network

[TN Budget 2025 logo used in teaser. TN budget 2024 logo (inset)]

Chennai: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu released a teaser of the state budget 2025-26 replacing the Rupee Hindi symbol ₹ with Tamil ru, escalating the already tense North-South language war.

The Tamil Nadu government is due to present its budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year Friday March 14, 2025. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin however released the teaser of the budget on social media a day before.

“To ensure the widespread development of Tamil Nadu to benefit all sections of society...”, Stalin wrote on X while tagging the video teaser showcasing the logo of the budget.

TN Budget 2025 Teaser

The logo of the Tamil Nadu previous budgets had prominently used the official Rupee symbol designed inspired by Hindi alphabet ₹ (r).

The video teaser posted by Stalin on X Thursday has replaced ₹ with the Tamil letter ‘ru’ from the word ‘rubai’ used in Tamil language for rupees.

Stalin used hash tag #DravidianModel with #TNBudget2025 in his post.

Language War

The opposition parties, including the DMK, are fighting with the BJP led government in New Delhi over certain sections of the National Education Policy or NEP 2020.

The DMK has accused the centre of using the NEP 2020 to impose Hindi language in the southern states.

Opposing the three language policy in NEP 2020, MK Stalin had recently called it "an sttempt to Sanskritise India".

“Hindi is the mask, Sanskrit is the hidden face. We will oppose the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu,” MK Stalin alleged .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.