Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte taken to ICC dentention centre

Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, has been taken to the International Criminal Court (ICC) detention centre in The Hague following his arrest and extradition Wednesday

Friday March 14, 2025 1:16 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

The Hague/Manila: Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, has been taken to the International Criminal Court (ICC) detention centre in The Hague following his arrest and extradition Wednesday.

The ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdalah confirmed that Rodrigo Duterte is inside the Scheveningen detention facility and was admitted after completing medical checks.

"Bring him back"

Rodrigo Duterte’s supporters gathered outside the ICC detention centre waving national flags and shouting, "Bring him back!" as a vehicle thought to be carrying the former Philippines President was driven through the imposing iron gates at speed, according to BBC.

"They handed our president to foreigners. They brought shame to our (country)", a protester, Janet Suliman, said.

Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by the authorities of the Republic of the Philippines on March 11 in accordance with an arrest warrant issued by Pre-Trial Chamber I for charges of murder as a crime against humanity, the ICC said.

On Wednesday March 12, he was taken into the ICC custody and later flown from Manila to The Netherlands.

The ICC had issued on February 10, 2025 the arrest warrant against Duterte for the crimes against humanity of murder, torture and rape during, what the world knows, Philippines’ against drug dealers.

Duterte defends war on drugs

Shortly before he landed in the Netherlands, the 79-year-old former president defended his bloody "war on drugs" for which the ICC says there are "reasonable grounds" to charge him with murder as a crime against humanity.

Small-time drug dealers, users and others were killed without trial on his watch as mayor and, later, as president. The official toll stands at 6,000, though activists believe the real figure could run into the tens of thousands, according to BBC.

"Big Moment for ICC"

Lawyers and academics said the arrest and transfer were a big moment for the ICC, which is targeted by U.S. sanctions and does not have any police of its own to arrest people, news agency Reuters reported.

"This is an opportunity for the court to show that it can deal with a big case and can have arrests," said Iva Vukusic, an assistant professor of international history at Utrecht University.

Meanwhile, China warns the International Criminal Court (ICC) against "politicisation" and "double standards", after Rodrigo Duterte was arrested in Manila by police acting on a warrant tied to his deadly war on drugs.

