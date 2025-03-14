Holi 2025: Stay Safe As You Enjoy The Festival of Colours

Here’s how you can take care of yourself and stay at arm’s length from any harm, while you celebrate Holi

Friday March 14, 2025 3:21 PM , Dr Sandeep Patil

Holi, the festival of colours, marks as the beginning of spring season and end of winter. It’s a festival celebrated and cherished widely in India.

The vibrant coloured powders are splashed around on friends and families & everyone comes together to eat a variety of delicacies like Puran Poli, Gujiya, Thandai, Dahi Vade, among others.

To enjoy this festival to the fullest, it’s important to take some preventive measures to safeguard our skin, gut, and even eyes.

Here’s how you can take care of yourself and stay at arm’s length from any harm, while you indulge in the festivities.

Eye and Ear Care

Cover your ears with a ball of cotton in order to avoid water from entering and leading to infection.

Also, avoid wearing earrings, as some metals reac to colour and there are even chances of it getting pulled or getting stuck in clothes, while one is engrossed playing Holi.

Those using contact lenses should avoid it and prefer using spectacles instead, as colour could enter the eyes, and it may cause damage and injury to the eyes.

Skin Care

Our largest organ takes the greatest toll due to colours and water being strewed around.

Apply oil over the exposed part of the body as it will act as a barrier against colour and help prevent skin rashes, allergy, and will even help to remove the colour easily.

Those with sensitive skin should play with organic colours and wash themselves immediately & thoroughly if they come in contact with non-organic colours.

If the colours are tough and not coming off easily, do not scrub vigorously, instead use a cleanser and apply a moisturiser post bathing.

Hair and Nail Care

Apply hair oil and those with long hair, tie it in a braid, so that the colour easily comes off and the hair too does not get tangled or caught in any object while playing Holi.

Prefer using organic colours to avoid any damage to the hair, and post-playing Holi, wash it with cold water, in order for the colours to come off easily. Use a mild shampoo followed by a conditioner, to smoothen the hair.

Before stepping out, make sure to cut your nails short and apply nail paint to prevent it from any damage due to colours.

Food

Wash your hands thoroughly before consuming food. Also, if there is packaged food, make sure to check the expiry date as food items, especially sweets, perish faster.

Drink enough water or liquids throughout the day, eat healthy and home cooked food for the rest of the day.

In case if these tips do not help with any skin, eye, or stomach issues, immediately reach out to the nearest doctor. Have a safe, healthy and happy Holi.

[The writer, Dr Sandeep Patil, is Chief Intensivist and Physician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.